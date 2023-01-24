ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
Action News Jax

Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in

Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
US News and World Report

Dollar Ticks up Ahead of Central Bank Meetings Next Week

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar edged up on Friday to pull away from multi-month lows against the euro and sterling, as investors began to train their sights on a slew of major central bank meetings next week. The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are all due...
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
US News and World Report

ASML CEO Expects Steady China Sales in 2023 Despite Restrictions

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV's exports to mainland China will likely hold at last year's level in 2023 despite ongoing U.S-Dutch government talks over new restrictions on the company's sales to the country, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. ASML, which dominates the market for machines used in one...
US News and World Report

Putin Ignores German Tank Decision, Dispenses Career Advice on Moscow University Visit

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided commenting on Germany's landmark decision on Wednesday to supply tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Moscow State University, instead dispensing career advice to students and fielding questions on other topics. Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after...
Action News Jax

AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
Action News Jax

Norway's last Arctic miners struggle with coal mine's end

ADVENTDALEN, Norway — (AP) — Kneeling by his crew as they drilled steel bolts into the low roof of a tunnel miles-deep into an Arctic mountain, Geir Strand reflected on the impact of their coal mine’s impending closure. “It’s true coal is polluting, but … they should...
US News and World Report

Factbox-Tanks for Ukraine: Who Is Lining up to Send Them?

(Reuters) -Germany has approved sending tanks to Ukraine, after Britain said it would send Challenger 2 tanks and Poland pushed for Berlin's approval to send German-built Leopard 2 tanks. Ukraine has until recently faced resistance to its requests for main battle tanks to fight against invading Russian forces. Germany, which...
US News and World Report

Stripe Hires Goldman, JP Morgan to Explore Listing and Private Share Sale - Sources

(Reuters) -Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move, communicated to Stripe employees in an internal...
US News and World Report

China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
US News and World Report

EU Wants to Send More Migrants Away as Irregular Arrivals Grow

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -European Union ministers on Thursday sought ways to curb irregular immigration and send more people away as arrivals rose from pandemic lows, reviving controversial ideas for border fences and asylum centres outside of Europe. EU border agency Frontex reported some 330,000 unauthorised arrivals last year, the highest since...
The Associated Press

Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president reported Friday as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. The new casualties included the...

