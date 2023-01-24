[Note: UA changed its fiscal year-end to March 31 from December 31. The most recent Q2 FY’23 refers to the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022.]. Under Armour (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, has increased by 28% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at around $11. The stock has rallied since last month after dipping to very cheap levels in October. A sturdy balance sheet and a new CEO announcement (Stephanie Linnartz) have added to the rationale for the stock growth. The new CEO is expected to start working on Feb. 27, 2023. The athletic apparel company is hoping to grow its digital business and win back shoppers in the 16- to 20-year-old range. In order to compete successfully with Nike and Lululemon, Under Armour has been trying to expand its e-commerce revenues and boost profits. Of late, the company has been struggling with low margins, costly litigation, and a slashed fiscal year 2023 outlook.

