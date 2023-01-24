Read full article on original website
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Surges 9.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
TransAct Technologies Incorporated TACT shares ended the last trading session 9.2% higher at $7.62. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% gain over the past four weeks. Optimism surrounding the TransAct stock could...
American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand
Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
Under Armour Stock Up 28% Over Last Month, What's Next?
[Note: UA changed its fiscal year-end to March 31 from December 31. The most recent Q2 FY’23 refers to the quarter that ended on September 30, 2022.]. Under Armour (NYSE: UA), a sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel, has increased by 28% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at around $11. The stock has rallied since last month after dipping to very cheap levels in October. A sturdy balance sheet and a new CEO announcement (Stephanie Linnartz) have added to the rationale for the stock growth. The new CEO is expected to start working on Feb. 27, 2023. The athletic apparel company is hoping to grow its digital business and win back shoppers in the 16- to 20-year-old range. In order to compete successfully with Nike and Lululemon, Under Armour has been trying to expand its e-commerce revenues and boost profits. Of late, the company has been struggling with low margins, costly litigation, and a slashed fiscal year 2023 outlook.
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.59%. A...
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%....
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Weyerhaeuser (WY) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Weyerhaeuser (WY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A quarter ago,...
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.
OGE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $38.40, changing hands for $38.92/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Waterstone Financial (WSBF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -73.33%. A quarter...
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.43%. A quarter...
Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in
Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:. StoneX Group Inc. SNEX: This global financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Fair Isaac (FICO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Fair Isaac (FICO) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.90%. A quarter...
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.89%. A...
