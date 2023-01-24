ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton Valley Times

5 Financial Tips for Newlyweds

By Staff Writer
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcGj7_0kPDw84000

(StatePoint) February is the month of love and one of the most popular times of year for couples to get engaged. According to a recent study, 36% of respondents said Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day to propose. If you’re about to get married or just walked down the aisle, here are five things to do to ensure your financial health.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist

A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hinton News

Dear Abby 1/25/23: Woman wants a relationship with a happily married couple

DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
TEXAS STATE
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Fatherly

8 Tips for Living Alone Again After Divorce Or Separation

Life after a divorce or separation requires many adjustments. One big one? Learning to live alone again. After my separation, I texted my older cousin for words of advice. He’d previously survived a divorce, lived on his own for a while, and is now happily remarried. While discussing my pending move to a new place, we talked about how to readjust to living alone and dealing with the loneliness that can strike. He made one particular comment that stuck in my brain until moving day: “Living alone seems exciting at first, but you won’t know how you’ll handle it until that first night alone after you move in, lock the door for the night, and get into bed. That’s when it will all hit you.”
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Fiance must pick up pieces after relationship crumbles

FIANCE MUST PICK UP PIECES AFTER RELATIONSHIP CRUMBLES DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man. My 50-year-old fiancee lives in a nice home, but after a 15-year loving relationship, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a great deal of weight, bought a new car and started to do […] The post Dear Abby: Fiance must pick up pieces after relationship crumbles appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
MAINE STATE
Upworthy

A study found 4 different categories of couples. Where do you belong?

This article originally appeared on 02.15.16Ever fallen into one of those Internet dating quizzes? You know, the ones that promise to categorize you? Like "what your astrological sign says about your relationship style." They can be fun, but we all know they're mostly fluff.What if I told you someone did find a way to "categorize" your love style but with actual real science?
suggest.com

Women Share How Their Baby Boomer Parents Set Them Up For Relationships With Man-Children

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. During her 2018 book...
psychreg.org

Life After Divorce: How to Keep Your Mental Health in Check

Your mental health at the moment may not agree, but life after divorce can signal a positive start. The trials and tribulations of divorce bring about their own unique challenges for divorcing parties; some that you may not expect. For example, you may have a pet with your ex and be too worried about how you will share ownership, or you and your partner may have frozen embryos which can lead to having to make very difficult emotional choices. These types of mental challenges, of course, take their toll on your mental health, so it is crucial to take steps in looking after your well-being. We’ve compiled the most practical and useful ways you can take charge of your mental health following divorce.
WPTV

Why are more married couples living apart?

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Julia Roberts — some say the key to strengthening a marriage might be separate addresses. And it’s now becoming a growing trend called "living apart together." Ev’Yan Whitney and husband of 15 years Jonathan Mead experienced it firsthand. "I wanted to see who...
OREGON STATE
psychologytoday.com

A Shrink’s Take on Dating

People generally describe dating as a miserable experience and approach it with emotions ranging from anxiety to terror. Dating is about discernment, not popularity. Dating should be fun, and the best strategy is to be yourself. I’m a clinical psychologist and, over the years, I’ve had a lot of opportunities...
techvisibility.com

Currently you with information on Jewish dating services

JewishDatingAuthority is actually internet Jewish paid dating sites critical information guidelines. This site offers. details about Jewish dating services. The audience is putting detailed information about Jewish dating sites each and every day. Have a look at Jewish dating sites and attempt the free trials. A good many web sites...
Upworthy

Two couples move in together with their kids to create one big, loving 'polyfamory'

Polyamory, a lifestyle where people have multiple romantic or sexual partners, is more prevalent in America than most people think. According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, one in nine Americans have been in a polyamorous relationship, and one in six say they would like to try one.However popular the idea is, polyamory is misunderstood by a large swath of the public and is often seen as deviant. However, those who practice it view polyamory as a healthy lifestyle with several benefits.Taya Hartless, 28, and Alysia Rogers, 34, along with their husbands Sean, 46, and Tyler, 35, are in a polyamorous relationship and have no problem sharing their lifestyle with the public on social media. Even though they risk stigmatization for being open about their non-traditional relationships, they are sharing it with the world to make it a safer place for “poly” folks like themselves.
OREGON STATE
Madison Cates

Decluttering your home can lead to happiness

Are you at the end of your rope with clutter in your home and no idea where to start? Does it sometimes feel like there’s too much “stuff” overwhelming you and taking over your life? Let’s talk about how to declutter your way to happiness.
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
783
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy