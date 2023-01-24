Read full article on original website
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
A Giant Mobile Light Art Machine Is Rolling Into The Bay Area
Keep your eyes peeled in March and April for Immersive Arts Alliance’s Mobile Light Art Station, a huge roving machine outfitted with speakers and projectors to create ambitious pop-up light installations on street corners in SF and Oakland. The free public displays come courtesy of local artists Zeina Barakeh, Elaine Buckholtz, Can Buyukberber, Davey Whitecraft, and Ian Winters. Their experimental cinematic work explores “a meeting point of the human enterprise and the natural world” with dynamic and dystopian themes. Local groups and community partners will add their own flair to each stop with additional music, dance, and spoken-word performances. ”These artists are referencing the legacy of experimental cinema that is a vital part of San Francisco culture,” says Clark Suprynowicz, Executive Director of IAA. “In the place of a traditional narrative or character-driven stories, they are providing visual poetry that is in some cases whimsical and in other cases elegiac. The Mobile Light Art Station is the most direct way we’ve found to make a home for art and imagination in urban surroundings.”
20 Lovely Things To Do This Valentine’s Day In San Francisco
Happy Valentine’s Day, San Francisco! Make it a day to remember with these memorable activities, concerts, events, and restaurants in the Bay Area. Read on to get inspired, whether you’re spending the day with your partner, friends, family, or yourself. Spend a romantic evening at the Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special on February 14th at St. Ignatius Church. The one-time concert will showcase classical versions of romance songs ranging from pieces by Tchaikovsky and Puccini to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion. Watch the Range Ensemble string quartet bring the house down with a breathtaking performance surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles. Other Candlelight concerts to look for in February include: San Francisco is full of lovely romantic places to have a date, from fine dining to intimate outdoor adventures. Are you looking for a new activity to enjoy with a partner? Read on to get inspired.
CA’s Heavy Rains Could Bring Major ‘Superblooms’ In 2023
California superblooms come highly-anticipated every year, but 2023 is shaping up to bring an especially bountiful spring season following the heavy rainfall we’ve experienced throughout the state. In fact, National Geographic wrote that 2023 could be the “year of the superbloom,” although it’s still a bit early to gauge exactly how abundant this year’s blooms will be. “Superbloom” is a non-technical term that’s come to refer to California’s rare, above-average wildflower blooms. It happens when seeds that have laid dormant in the soil begin to germinate and blossom all at once. Nat Geo elaborates that superblooms require a few basic ingredients to come to fruition: they are “a good rain year,” (but not just a single deluge), “cool nighttime temperatures, and a well-stocked seed bank.” Historically those conditions have brought superblooms every decade or so, although climate change has made that schedule much less predictable. After California’s higher rainfall averages throughout the fall and winter, conditions are looking favorable for some 2023 superblooms.
5 Powerful Ways To Help The Half Moon Bay Community Right Now
The Bay Area was rocked by a mass shooting on Monday afternoon in the coastal town of Half Moon Bay. The events took place on January, 23rd at around 2pm when a man opened fire at two separate farm nurseries, killing seven people and wounding one. A suspect is in police custody and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office stated that “there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.” In the wake of this traumatic event, we’ve collected some resources for anyone looking to donate or find support as we grieve this tragic loss of life in our Bay Area community. ALAS, a Half Moon Bay-based non-profit, is collecting funds that will directly support the farmworker community in Half Moon Bay. You can make a donation here.
Biden To Visit Santa Cruz And Santa Clara Today To Assess Storm Damage
Yesterday’s White House press briefing revealed that President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties today (Thursday, Jan. 19th). The president’s visit will include meetings with first responders and local business owners affected by the storms, and will include stops at Capitola Village and Seacliff State Beach, according to NBC Bay Area. The president will be accompanied by FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, CA governor Gavin Newsom, and other officials. “The President has been closely monitoring the situation in California over the past several weeks and is being regularly briefed by his Homeland Security team,” said White House...
Warner Bros. Studios’ 100th Anniversary Candlelight Concert Shines A Light On 100 Years Of Storytelling
This 2023, Warner Bros. celebrates 100 years of storytelling. And to celebrate their 100th anniversary, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment has joined forces with Fever to bring to life some of its most iconic songs from its most beloved series and films. “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” will reinterpret songs from series like Friends and films like The Exorcist and A Star is Born in 100 concerts in 100 cities around the world. Lucky for you, San Francisco is one of the first 25 cities (out of 100) selected to experience this event firsthand in honor of the long-standing legacy of these mythical film studios. Take note because on April 28, St Ignatius Church will be filled with thousands of candles as a magnificent string quartet plays some of the most iconic soundtracks of Warner Bros. films and series. Join us in celebrating 100 years of exciting stories in a unique —and once-in-a-lifetime— candlelit concert.
Visit These Giant Rabbit Statues During SF’s Chinese New Year Celebration
As part of this year’s Chinese New Year Festival and Parade, 5 hand-painted rabbit statues are currently on display across SF. These jumbo statues commemorate the “Year of the Rabbit” which officially started on January 22nd, 2023. Each rabbit has a unique theme and design that reflects upon the culture, people, and traditions surrounding Chinese New Year. These statues will be on display from January 7 through February 5 and can be found at Chinatown-Rose Pak Station, Union Square, Thrive City, The Asian Art Museum, and Lakeshore Plaza. After February 5th, each statue will be auctioned off with net proceeds benefiting local community non-profits. Some of the non-profits include Gum Moon Women’s Residence and Resource Center, Manilatown Heritage Foundation, RAMS, Inc., and Mental Health Association for Chinese Communities. A new addition to this year’s celebration is the Rabbit on Parade photo contest. As you visit each of these incredible statues be sure to tag your pics of the rabbits on social media with @chineseparade and #rabbitonparade. The winner will receive a gift package with $100 cash, a Lucky Supermarket gift card, a rabbit plush toy, and a Rabbit on Parade T-shirt — see more info here.
WWII Military Bunker Falls 200 Feet Onto Popular SF Beach
You never know what you’ll find on the beach, especially after a storm, but a WWII-era bunker probably wasn’t your first guess. The National Park Service (NPS) recently announced that a “WWII military structure undermined when saturated bluff sand slid onto the beach,” at SF’s Fort Funston. The NPS worked with the SF Fire Department to secure the area and have encouraged visitors to “follow postal trailhead signs and be attentive to surroundings,” according to a recent tweet. Concrete debris from the park’s military past is a fairly common sight along the beach but yesterday’s fall is one of the largest in recent memory. A pre-fall shot of the bunker from beach-level. A pre-fall view of the concrete structure from atop the cliffs
35 San Francisco Events To Put On Your 2023 Calendar
A new year has started and we can’t wait to see what it has in store for San Francisco. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best exhibitions, events, festivals, parades, and concerts coming up in 2023. For events with no date yet announced, we’ve put the month they usually occur in so you can be on the lookout. Grab your calendar and jot down your favorites! The city’s best museums are gearing up for another year of breathtaking exhibitions, and we can’t wait to see them for ourselves. Here are some of our favorites happening in 2023 along with their opening or closing dates. Discover more in our running list of current and upcoming SF museum exhibitions. This list shows SF museums and gardens currently offering free admission days to the general public. Many museums including the Exploratorium and Academy of Sciences also take part in Museums for All, which gives free or reduced admission to low-income visitors, or Discover and Go, which gives free admission to visitors with an SF Public Library card.
SF Icon, Blanche The Swan, Has Died At Age 28
The Palace of Fine Arts will not feel the same without its most famous resident, Blanche. The beloved swan passed away on January 12 at the age of 28. After a lifetime spent charming visitors at the Palace of Fine Arts lagoon, Blanche retired to a country estate in Sonoma County in 2022, where she was reunited with her son Stanley. Blanched was moved to Sonoma due to concerns about avian flu and lead-tainted soil in the area. Her longtime partner and mate, Blue Boy, died in 2021, at 17, with zinc and lead poisoning reported as a likely cause. The SF Rec and Parks Department shared the news of Blanches passing and the story of her SF life in a moving tribute on their website.
15 Delightful Things To Do In SF’s Dogpatch Neighborhood
Table Of Contents It’s the most rapidly developing area of the city and is also home to some of SF’s oldest homes. The Third Street Muni line offers easy access to downtown and an even shorter trip to the Chase Center. World War II-era shipbuilding warehouses are rapidly being converted into sprawling restaurants and hubs for artists and innovators. It was also notably called one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” and we don’t disagree. Here are a few must-see spots in the neighborhood. Daily Driver makes one of the best bagels in the neighborhood if not the entire city. They bake using a wood-fired oven and have their own creamery that produces cultured butter, cream cheese, and other spreads. The airy, multi-level restaurant has ample seating and is a great spot to grab breakfast or lunch with a few friends. Location: 2535 3rd Street
This SF Bakery Makes One Of The Top-5 Croissants In The US
San Francisco is home to some truly beautiful restaurants and excellent cafes and extraordinary bakeries, and now we’re also home to one of the best croissants in the US. Yelp recently published its list of Top 30 spots for croissants in the US & Canada, and awarded SF’s Arsicault Bakery the #5 spot. Pastry-loving San Franciscans are already familiar with the mouthwatering croissants and legendary lines at Arsicault’s original Arguello Street location. In a city known for world-class pastries, Arsicault manages to stand apart from the pack. They were named “bakery of the year” in 2016 by Bon Appétit, and have since opened a second location. Yelp explained its ranking methodology as an “all time list of the Top Croissants in the US and Canada.” They identified reviews that mentioned “croissant” and used factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” California-based bakeries took all of the top 5 spots but are curiously absent from the rest of the ranking. Yelp admitted to “a limit of 5 spots in CA, presumably so California wouldn’t dominate their entire ranking.
This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US
California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
9 SF Chocolate Shops That Are Perfect For Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day (February, 14th) is fast approaching and one of the best ways to celebrate is with a box of chocolates. Whether as a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, good chocolate is always appreciated. Luckily, SF is home to several world-renowned chocolate shops for you to visit. Here are some of our favorite chocolate shops to snag something sweet for Valentine’s Day. This place is a dream come true for any chocolate connoisseur. This top-notch bean-to-bar chocolate maker produces chocolate bars with only two ingredients: cacao beans and sugar. Like fine wine, each bar represents the unique climate and environment where the cocoa was grown. They offer a limited-edition Valentine’s Day set, that includes treats from their confections teams and other talented partners. That said, any one of their treats makes a great gift. Locations: Christopher Elbow crafts beautiful, hand-crafted chocolates, bonbons, and confections right in Hayes Valley. Their Valentine’s Day boxes are especially charming with unique flavors like strawberries + cream, lavender, and dark milk.
SF Residents Are Adopting And Naming Their Local Storm Drains
Before the current parade of storms started to roll in, most SF residents probably didn’t spend much time thinking about their local storm drain. SF’s Adopt-a-Drain Program seeks to change that by encouraging individuals to become caretakers of their local storm drain. As an added bonus, you also get to name the drain that you adopt which has led to creative names like “Frazier Drain,” “It’s Draining Men,” and “Thirsty Boi.” Adopt-a-Drain is run by the SF Public Utilities Commission and has already attracted thousands of volunteers to the program. SF’s 25,000 storm drains and catch basins are crucial tools that prevent flooding during heavy rains. The novelty of naming a storm drain along with recent flooding has led to growing interest in the program. The program was inspired by Boston’s Adopt-a-Hydrant Program, which utilized volunteers to keep fire hydrants cleared and visible after a snowstorm. San Francisco followed a similar model, utilizing open data to identify drain locations in the city and develop the Adopt-a-Drain web application.
400+ National Parks Are Free To Visit On These 5 Days In 2023
Happy 2023, San Francisco! The National Parks Service has announced a new lineup of free entrance days to over 400 national parks around the country, and now’s the time to put them on your calendar. Save money on parking, entrance fees, and museums on these special dates which will be here before you know it. Free entrance days to National Parks in 2023: San Francisco is well-located to see some absolute gems in NorCal. Here are the nearest national parks participating in free entrance days. Location: Near Salinas Valley, 2.5 hours by car from SF
SF Is The 2nd-Best US City For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions
We’re less than a week into 2023, meaning that countless people around the globe are working on their New Year’s resolutions. According to a study from WalletHub, your location is a major factor in how likely you are to stick to your new goals — and San Francisco is one of the best places to be! San Francisco came in at #2 for keeping your New Year’s resolutions out of 182 U.S. cities analyzed, with Seattle narrowly nabbing the top spot. In particular, SF’s cityscape and resources put us in a good spot for resolutions related to health, finance, and relationships. SF’s overall score was 67.15 on a 100-point scale, and might’ve taken the top spot if not for its low ranking in the “Bad Habit” category. WalletHub analyzed the cities across the following 5 categories with 57 key metrics: In addition to San Francisco, a good handful of other California cities ranked in the study’s top 20 including Irvine (#6), Fremont (#7), San Diego (#8), San Jose (#12), and Huntington Beach (#18). Alternatively, some of the worst-performing California cities were San Bernardino (#175) and Moreno Valley (#157).
This 4-Part Spooky Cocktail Experience Is Coming To The Winchester Mystery House In San Jose In March
This 4-part interactive cocktail journey is guided by the tavern keeper himself, a spooky character all his own. So get ready for a ghoulish experience and get your tickets here! As you step in, you will be transported to a ghostly mansion where your worst nightmares will come to life. The tavern keeper will share dark tales of his ancestor’s past and the ghost of San Jose. Run by the descendants of Ichabod Crane, this experience will leave you wanting more, considering all the delicious drinks you’ll be able to try! Enjoy themed cocktails, music, and more at this 21+ event, with ticket prices starting at $55 per person.
15 Unassuming SF Spots With Fascinating Backstories
Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
