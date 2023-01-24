Read full article on original website
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
EU's Borrell hopes South Africa can convince Russia to stop Ukraine war
PRETORIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he hoped South Africa would use its good relations with Russia to convince it end the conflict in Ukraine.
thenewscrypto.com
China Blames America for Crippling Other Nations
America encounters a burgeoning $31.5 Trillion debt surpassing the statutory debt ceiling. U.S. Treasury department reported to take mandatory measures in addressing this escalation. China blames America for crippling other nations with their debt. With a burgeoning $31.5 Trillion debt surpassing the statutory debt ceiling, the United States faces accusations....
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran
In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Russia Using 'Meat Waves' to Expose Ukraine's Military Positions: Captain
A Ukrainian officer said that Russia has been sacrificing troops in order to locate Ukrainian forces.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring
US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
Putin Ruled Out Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine — Says Previous Warning Was Merely A Response To Western Threats
President Vladimir Putin, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, in October, reportedly denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Putin, speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, said it’s pointless for Moscow to strike Kyiv...
Washington Examiner
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
Xi Jinping Hails Relations With Australia, Signaling China's Interest In Repairing Soured Economic Ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed relations with Australia, signaling Beijing's interest in repairing soured ties. What Happened: Xi sent a message to Governor General David Hurley to mark Australia Day and said the relations between the two countries are proceeding in "the right direction," reported Bloomberg. The Chinese...
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia | Martin Kettle
Volodymyr Zelenskiy is finally getting the help he wants, but it places more of Ukraine’s future in US hands, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
