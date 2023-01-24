ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thenewscrypto.com

China Blames America for Crippling Other Nations

America encounters a burgeoning $31.5 Trillion debt surpassing the statutory debt ceiling. U.S. Treasury department reported to take mandatory measures in addressing this escalation. China blames America for crippling other nations with their debt. With a burgeoning $31.5 Trillion debt surpassing the statutory debt ceiling, the United States faces accusations....
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Sikara

Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran

In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
CNN

The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.

