We are less than a week away from WWE's Royal Rumble, which marks the beginning of the "Road to WrestleMania." The titular matches of the show, one featuring 30 men from WWE and the other featuring 30 women, are set up so that the winners receive a major championship match at WrestleMania. Two superstars start out in the ring, with a new star appearing at every 90-second interval.Wrestlers eliminate their opponents by knocking them over the top rope with both their feet hitting the floor, but — like many things in wrestling — this part of the match is pre-determined. On a new episode of The "Grilling J.R. Podcast," Jim Ross explained why the pre-planned parts of a Rumble match are largely kept to a minimum.

2 DAYS AGO