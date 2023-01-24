Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
Vince McMahon Sighting At Titan Towers
According to PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at Titan Towers, the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back in his previous office. You can keep...
LA Knight Comments On Comparisons To The Rock
LA Knight is known to be one of the better talkers in not only WWE but the entire wrestling business. However, when he speaks, his voice reminds fans of one of the biggest names in the history of the industry – The Rock. This is something he discussed while...
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE
This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
Don’t expect to see Bray Wyatt don the persona of ‘The Fiend’ ever again, which according to the former WWE Universal Champion is dead. Wyatt adopted the dark persona in 2019 and last competed as The Fiend in 2021 at WrestleMania 37. Speaking about his April 2021...
Report: WWE Spoke To Stone Cold Steve Austin Over Summerslam Match
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made his triumphant return to wrestling last April, but that wasn’t the only match WWE had planned for the Rattlesnake. Austin wrestled his first match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One. In the Wrestling Observer...
Ethan Page Addresses Criticism Of ‘Karate Man’ Character
Did Ethan Page “kill the business” with his ‘Karate Man’ character? Page certainly doesn’t think so, and he addressed those criticisms on a recent episode of the Going Postl with Swoggle podcast. Page drew comparisons to the angle with Elias/Ezekiel, and what it was like...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Gail Kim Talks Don West, Wants Him & Mike Tenay Inducted Into Impact’s HOF
Impact Wrestling producer and former seven-time Knockouts World Champion Gail Kim recently shared her memories of Don West. Speaking on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, Kim also said how she would love to see both West and his iconic commentary partner Mike Tenay inducted together into Impact Wrestling’s Hall of Fame.
Various News – Dax Harwood On FTR’s AEW Debut, Battle Of The Brands On UUDD, Royal Rumble
On the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, Dax Harwood discussed his AEW debut alongside Cash Wheeler. You can watch the entire podcast below:. The official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel released a new episode of Battle of the Brands WWE 2K22 featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods. You can check that out below:
Charles Wright Jokingly Blasts Dwayne Johnson Over Portrayal On ‘Young Rock’
During a recent public appearance by Charles Wright, the wrestler better known as The Godfather was asked about the actor who portrayed him on NBC’s Young Rock sitcom. Wright said that he was six inches taller than the actor and good-naturedly blasted Dwayne Johnson on the matter. Watch a...
