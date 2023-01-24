Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
WWE News – Mick Foley’s Royal Rumble Predictions, Change In Reporting Time For Q4 Results
Ahead of Saturday night’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has made his predictions for the grand event. Foley took to his Instagram Stories to predict the winners for Saturday’s show. According to “The Hardcore Legend,” Cody Rhodes or a surprise entrant...
LA Knight Comments On Comparisons To The Rock
LA Knight is known to be one of the better talkers in not only WWE but the entire wrestling business. However, when he speaks, his voice reminds fans of one of the biggest names in the history of the industry – The Rock. This is something he discussed while...
3 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, including Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS, Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer, and more. You can check out the lineup and official WWE.com preview for Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up broadcast below:. * Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS.
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
Lucha Libre AAA World Cup Trios Teams Announced, FBI vs. Natural Vibes At MLW Superfight
AAA has announced a total of twelve teams for its upcoming Lucha Libre World Cup Trios tournaments scheduled for March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, Impact Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, and more. Here’s the full list of the twelve teams:. Men’s Teams:. * USA:...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the show. He...
Vince McMahon Sighting At Titan Towers
According to PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at Titan Towers, the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back in his previous office. You can keep...
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
Don’t expect to see Bray Wyatt don the persona of ‘The Fiend’ ever again, which according to the former WWE Universal Champion is dead. Wyatt adopted the dark persona in 2019 and last competed as The Fiend in 2021 at WrestleMania 37. Speaking about his April 2021...
Vince McMahon Spotted At WWE’s Headquarters
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back working in his previous office. You...
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
WWE Announces Royal Rumble Programming Schedule
WWE issued the following press release regarding its Royal Rumble programming that will be airing tomorrow:. Get geared up for Royal Rumble on The Road to WrestleMania with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Royal Rumble Matches. Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
