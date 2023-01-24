Read full article on original website
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the...
Chris Jericho On AEW Wrestler: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a big fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t...
Mark Briscoe Defeats Jay Lethal To Win Jay Briscoe Tribute Match On AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay Briscoe by winning his debut match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The main event of the latest show saw Mark pick up a victory over Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his brother who passed away last week.
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
3 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, including Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS, Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer, and more. You can check out the lineup and official WWE.com preview for Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up broadcast below:. * Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS.
WWE News – Mick Foley’s Royal Rumble Predictions, Change In Reporting Time For Q4 Results
Ahead of Saturday night’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has made his predictions for the grand event. Foley took to his Instagram Stories to predict the winners for Saturday’s show. According to “The Hardcore Legend,” Cody Rhodes or a surprise entrant...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
The Updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender Card + 2 Matches For Next Week’s Impact
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the No Surrender pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 24th and will be airing live via Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and FITE.tv. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling No...
AEW Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over Luchasaurus’ Mask Design
A lawsuit has been filed over the mask design used by AEW’s Luchasaurus. On December 20, Composite Effects, LLC made a legal complaint against AEW and Austin Matelson (the real identity of Luchasurus), claiming that copyrighted material is being used for merchandise without the designer’s permission. Composite Effects...
Cody Rhodes Has Dropped Serious Amount Of Body Fat For WWE Royal Rumble Return
Fans will be seeing a much leaner Cody Rhodes tomorrow night when he competes in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral but has been confirmed as one of the 30 entrants in the Men’s Rumble. In the...
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
Eric Bischoff Discusses Buff Bagwell’s Early Run In WCW
Marcus Alexander Bagwell, better known by his ring name, Buff Bagwell, is best known for his appearances with WCW from 1991 to 2001, where he was a five-time World Tag Team Champion. On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WCW career of Buff Bagwell...
Mick Foley Recalls Bleeding In His WWE Stint, Whether Blood Is Still Acceptable In Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is synonymous with bleeding and extreme hardcore stunts in the world of professional wrestling. One of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport, Foley is currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, acting as a company ambassador. He is the only competitor to enter the same Royal Rumble match three times under different personas.
