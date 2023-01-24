ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

informnny.com

Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
solarindustrymag.com

DOE, FEMA Release Puerto Rico Renewable Energy Study Progress Report

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have released a one-year progress report for the Puerto Rico Grid Resilience and Transition to 100% Renewable (PR100) Study. PR100, which launched in February 2022 with funding from FEMA, is a two-year study designed to help inform...
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bvmsports.com

Bringing back Ladi’s Restaurant Regatta

Feature Bringing back Ladi’s Restaurant Regatta Published on January 24th, 2023 After a seven years hiatus from one design racing, the previously annual Ladi’s Restaurant Regatta will be back in 2023 on February 17-19 off the coast of Salinas, Puerto Rico. Postponed due to Hurricane Maria in 2017 and COVID in 2020, but with the help of the former Pan…
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New York?

Michael Bloomberg is a businessman, philanthropist, and politician from New York, known for his success in the financial and media industries. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, a global financial data and media company based in New York City. He is also a former mayor of the city, serving for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another Storm Tomorrow

Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
BOSTON, MA
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.

