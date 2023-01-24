ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report

Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Benzinga

Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
Austin American-Statesman

Austin-based Tesla to spend $3.6B on semitruck, battery plants in Nevada

Austin-based automaker Tesla says it plans to spend $3.6 billion to build new factories in Nevada to manufacture its electric semitruck and batteries for its vehicles. Tesla said the new investment will "continue growing Gigafactory Nevada," the 5.4-million-square-foot facility east of Reno-Sparks that the company announced in 2014. The new projects will add 3,000 employees, Tesla said in a blog post, in "two new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory (with capacity to produce enough batteries...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
