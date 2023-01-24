Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report
Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Elon Musk sold nearly $3.6B worth of Tesla shares before the company said it missed delivery targets
Experts are calling for greater transparency to why Elon Musk sold off 22 million Tesla shares just weeks before disappointing sales numbers were made public.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk says $420 price in Tesla buyout tweet was 'not a joke' during testimony
Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted that the $420-per-share price in a 2018 tweet about him potentially taking Tesla private was a joke during Monday testimony.
Austin-based Tesla to spend $3.6B on semitruck, battery plants in Nevada
Austin-based automaker Tesla says it plans to spend $3.6 billion to build new factories in Nevada to manufacture its electric semitruck and batteries for its vehicles. Tesla said the new investment will "continue growing Gigafactory Nevada," the 5.4-million-square-foot facility east of Reno-Sparks that the company announced in 2014. The new projects will add 3,000 employees, Tesla said in a blog post, in "two new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory (with capacity to produce enough batteries...
Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
Elon Musk tells court Google had 'standing interest' in buying Tesla, encouraging him to take it private with Saudis
Elon Musk said Google had a "standing interest in buying Tesla" in testimony in the securities fraud trial. The Tesla CEO said this helped encourage him to try to secure funds to take the EV maker private. According to a 2015 book, Musk and former Google CEO Larry Page had...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Comments / 0