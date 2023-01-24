Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billie Starkz Addresses AEW Rumors
Fightful Select recently reported that those they spoke to within AEW were very happy with Billie Starkz. According to the report, fans would likely see Starkz again very soon. Starkz took to Twitter to address those rumors herself. She posted the following tweet:. On Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Britt Baker’s Injury
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against Ruby Soho. Originally, the match was set to be a triple threat between Storm, Soho, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, Baker suffered an injury during the AEW tapings this week and was not cleared to compete. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Jeopardy! legend James Holzhauer says controversial champ Yogesh Raut ‘should get lifetime ban’ for ‘criticizing’ show
JAMES Holzhauer is not exactly buzzing about controversial Jeopardy! contestant Yogesh Raut. The Jeopardy! legend posted that Yogesh's weeklong Facebook tirade against the show warrants a "lifetime ban." Yogesh, 38, made quite a splash in the three games that he won before his defeat on Jeopardy! last Monday. The $98,000...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Says He’s Pushing For A Match With Jon Moxley
Dax Harwood may be best known for his work as part of FTR, but the former tag team champion has his sights set on Jon Moxley. Harwood joined AEW in 2020, a year after Moxley made the jump, and he and Cash Wheeler are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Spotted At WWE’s Headquarters
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back working in his previous office. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Spoke To Stone Cold Steve Austin Over Summerslam Match
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made his triumphant return to wrestling last April, but that wasn’t the only match WWE had planned for the Rattlesnake. Austin wrestled his first match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One. In the Wrestling Observer...
ewrestlingnews.com
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE
This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Creative Member Reveals Bizarre 2020 Pitch For The Viking Raiders’ Ivar
During a recent appearance on the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE creative team member Chris Dunn revealed a bizarre creative pitch regarding The Viking Raiders’ Ivar that almost made it to the screen. Speaking on the podcast, Dunn stated that at one point we were set to see Ivar...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Dax Harwood On FTR’s AEW Debut, Battle Of The Brands On UUDD, Royal Rumble
On the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, Dax Harwood discussed his AEW debut alongside Cash Wheeler. You can watch the entire podcast below:. The official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel released a new episode of Battle of the Brands WWE 2K22 featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods. You can check that out below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses Buff Bagwell’s Early Run In WCW
Marcus Alexander Bagwell, better known by his ring name, Buff Bagwell, is best known for his appearances with WCW from 1991 to 2001, where he was a five-time World Tag Team Champion. On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WCW career of Buff Bagwell...
ewrestlingnews.com
Charles Wright Jokingly Blasts Dwayne Johnson Over Portrayal On ‘Young Rock’
During a recent public appearance by Charles Wright, the wrestler better known as The Godfather was asked about the actor who portrayed him on NBC’s Young Rock sitcom. Wright said that he was six inches taller than the actor and good-naturedly blasted Dwayne Johnson on the matter. Watch a...
ewrestlingnews.com
D’Lo Brown Nixes 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
It appears that WWE’s greatest European Champion will not be participating in this year’s Royal Rumble match. The first-ever Eurocontinental Champion D’Lo Brown has added his name to the list of former stars who won’t be competing in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Brown joins Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman, who also announced on Thursday that fans shouldn’t expect to see him participate either.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Recalls Bleeding In His WWE Stint, Whether Blood Is Still Acceptable In Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is synonymous with bleeding and extreme hardcore stunts in the world of professional wrestling. One of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport, Foley is currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, acting as a company ambassador. He is the only competitor to enter the same Royal Rumble match three times under different personas.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Comments / 0