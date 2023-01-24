ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento and Toronto meet in cross-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Raptors (21-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-19, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors visit De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in cross-conference play.

The Kings have gone 16-10 at home. Sacramento is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raptors are 6-15 on the road. Toronto has a 10-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Raptors 124-123 in their last meeting on Dec. 15. Fox led the Kings with 27 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Siakam is averaging 25.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 17.5 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 128.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Toronto Raptors

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (knee).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: day to day (ankle), Dalano Banton: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

