Deckers filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Wednesday, claiming the retailer infringed on designs for its Ugg, Hoka and Teva brands According to the suit, filed in a California court, Walmart is selling lookalikes of Deckers’ Ugg Classic Ultra Mini, the Ugg Oh Yeah slide, the Hoka Ora Recovery slide, the Teva Hurricane Drift sandal and the Teva Original Universal sandal in the 90’s multi colorway. Walmart introduced these similar products to the marketplace “in an effort to exploit Deckers’ goodwill and the reputation” of its brands, the complaint read. Deckers said it believes Walmart obtained some of these lookalike products through third-party...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO