2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat
MBB game preview: No.6 Arizona vs. Washington State
The Arizona men’s basketball team will travel to Pullman, Washington, to square off against Washington State University. Thursday will be the regular season finale between the schools as the Wildcats will look to rebound after a horrific performance three weeks ago. The first meeting had Wildcat fans in unfamiliar...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
No.6 Arizona MBB gets revenge against Washington State with 5 point victory
The Arizona women's basketball team is coached by Adia Barnes. The Arizona men's basketball team is coached by Tommy Lloyd. After losing to the Washington State Cougars by 13 points three weeks ago in Tucson, Arizona the Wildcats bounced back in a huge way on Thursday night in Pullman. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars by a score of 63-58 to move to 18-3 overall on the season and 7-3 in Pac-12 play.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington schools
Arizona is about to round the turn of the Pac-12’s 20-game conference schedule, reaching the midpoint this weekend in the middle of the Washington trip. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) have one more loss than they did at this point a year ago, two more in conference play, and are two games back of UCLA in the standings.
Clayton News Daily
No. 6 Arizona has score to settle at Washington State
No. 6 Arizona, which was stunned at home by Washington State about three weeks ago, will be looking for payback when the teams meet Thursday night in Pullman, Wash. The Cougars (9-12, 4-6 Pac-12) posted the program's first road victory over a top-5 team when they defeated the then-No. 5 Wildcats 74-61 on Jan. 7 in Tucson, snapping Arizona's 28-game home winning streak.
12news.com
Arizona Basketball with its win of the season against UCLA | Locked On Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats came into this homestand against the LA schools needing wins. Especially of the subpar performance against Oregon.
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona women's tennis sweeps Cal Poly and GCU in weekend doubleheader
Talya Zandberg of Arizona Wildcats women's tennis vs. Kansas State on Feb. 9, 2020 in Tucson. The Arizona women's tennis team beat California Polytechnic State University and Grand Canyon University in a doubleheader to start the season off with a bang. Both games were held at the University of Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 22.
azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
How the UA continues the fight against COVID-19, new variant
With a new semester comes a new COVID-19 variant, called XBB.1.5, but University of Arizona campus protocols for the virus remain relatively unchanged this spring. The Omicron variant has been called the most transmissible strain by the World Health Organization, but it has not been found to cause more severe disease compared to the other strains of the virus.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New home building in Tucson expected to climb
The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
Sahuaro High School underwent 'secure protocol'
The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
