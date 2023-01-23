Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
The FBI searched Biden’s home and found more classified documents
Some of the items date back to Biden's time as a a senator, while others were from his time as vice president, said Biden's personal attorney. The FBI spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden’s Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found more classified documents. Some of the items...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Fox News’ defense in defamation suit invokes debunked election-fraud claims
In countering Dominion, Fox's lawyers offer a chart of offending statements and what it termed the "omitted context" that could explain why the material was newsworthy. Fox News’ attorneys have set out the starkest defense yet against the accusation the network defamed an election-technology company when it broadcast false claims that the company had cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 election.
Democrats seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office. In Pa., a Senate leader denies Jan. 6 facts
ALBANY, N.Y.— Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among...
Ultra-conservative candidates seeking power from the ground up in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump has been the dominant figure in Republican politics over the last six years. Loyalty to Trump and his policies and campaigning on what Trump’s beliefs were part of the Make America Great Again movement. Trump may have lost the 2020 election and the candidates he...
Julian Khater sentenced to 80 months for Jan. 6 assault of federal officer who later died from his injuries
Ex-State College business owner pleaded guilty in March. A former State College smoothie shop owner was sentenced to 80 months – more than 6 ½ years – in prison for assaulting Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack. The Washington Post reported that Judge Thomas...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 21-27, 2023
From an abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator facing off in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, to people of Chinese descent in Asia celebrating the lunar New Year of the Rabbit, to a boy standing amid dead fish on the shore of the Salado River in Argentina, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Report: TikTok employees can control what goes viral — What are the implications?
What does this mean in light of recent national security concerns over the app?
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0