Fox News’ defense in defamation suit invokes debunked election-fraud claims

In countering Dominion, Fox's lawyers offer a chart of offending statements and what it termed the "omitted context" that could explain why the material was newsworthy. Fox News’ attorneys have set out the starkest defense yet against the accusation the network defamed an election-technology company when it broadcast false claims that the company had cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 election.
The Associated Press

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 21-27, 2023

From an abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator facing off in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, to people of Chinese descent in Asia celebrating the lunar New Year of the Rabbit, to a boy standing amid dead fish on the shore of the Salado River in Argentina, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
