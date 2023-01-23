Read full article on original website
tnrealestatelistings.com
How’s the Market? Robertson County Real Estate Statistics for October 2022
Here’s how the Real Estate Market in Robertson County did in October 2022. During the month of Robertson County there were 386 Single Family Homes on the market in the Robertson County area. The average sale price was $414,971. These homes closed at an average of 98% of their...
Recent home buyers predicted to ‘break even’ if selling now, realtors encourage long-term investing
Right now, real estate experts say if you recently bought, your best bet is to hang on to your home and allow it to appreciate over time. Turner predicts as interest rates drop, values will bounce back.
wvlt.tv
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
WSMV
$1.5 million fire-damaged Franklin mansion now under contract
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin mansion with heavy fire damage and an asking price of about $1.5 million is now under contract, according to a Zillow home listing. The listing for the mansion, 5603 Winslow Road, went viral last week. The listing showed the home while it was ablaze in September. As of Monday, the Zillow post says the home is “under contract” and the realtor is no longer showing the home.
Looking for affordable housing in Nashville? Applications open up Wednesday
It's your chance to apply for affordable housing in the heart of Music City! Applications close at 3 p.m. on Friday.
WSMV
Second batch of mailed payments stolen from popular post office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - They stand outside the Green Hills Post Office, blue metal, the very symbol of mail security. At least, that’s what one Nashville grandmother thought, dropping not one but three bill payments off in one of the collection boxes, thinking she was avoiding any potential thefts by avoiding placing the payments in her own mailbox and putting up the red flag.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
The Daily South
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
WSMV
New BNA security machines come with new screening requirements
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport unveiled its new Computed Tomography (CT) scanning machines on Tuesday along with the new Grand Lobby that opened to passengers. The new machines aren’t all that’s new about the scanners that check your carry-on items. There are new details passengers need to know...
Nashville International Airport opens grand lobby to travelers
One unified terminal, a multi-story entrance, 12 new concessions and 14 additional security lanes: Tuesday marked the biggest change yet in the BNA Vision renovation at the Nashville Airport.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
'Free from obscene material': Sumner Co. Commission debates books in libraries
The Sumner County Commission Monday took up the debate about who decides which books make it to school libraries.
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
Mother robs Dollar General store after urinating on floor
Shoppers in a North Nashville Dollar General had to take cover and run for safety Monday night, after a mother entered the store while waving a handgun.
Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF agent warns of new device being attached to guns
The Nashville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is concerned about a device that can quickly turn a handgun into a machine gun.
WSMV
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
