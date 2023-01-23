ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How’s the Market? Robertson County Real Estate Statistics for October 2022

Here’s how the Real Estate Market in Robertson County did in October 2022. During the month of Robertson County there were 386 Single Family Homes on the market in the Robertson County area. The average sale price was $414,971. These homes closed at an average of 98% of their...
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
$1.5 million fire-damaged Franklin mansion now under contract

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin mansion with heavy fire damage and an asking price of about $1.5 million is now under contract, according to a Zillow home listing. The listing for the mansion, 5603 Winslow Road, went viral last week. The listing showed the home while it was ablaze in September. As of Monday, the Zillow post says the home is “under contract” and the realtor is no longer showing the home.
Second batch of mailed payments stolen from popular post office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - They stand outside the Green Hills Post Office, blue metal, the very symbol of mail security. At least, that’s what one Nashville grandmother thought, dropping not one but three bill payments off in one of the collection boxes, thinking she was avoiding any potential thefts by avoiding placing the payments in her own mailbox and putting up the red flag.
New BNA security machines come with new screening requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport unveiled its new Computed Tomography (CT) scanning machines on Tuesday along with the new Grand Lobby that opened to passengers. The new machines aren’t all that’s new about the scanners that check your carry-on items. There are new details passengers need to know...
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
