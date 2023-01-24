Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at Neighbor Who Intervened in Oakland
A person who intervened when their neighbor’s car was being targeted by catalytic converter thieves was shot at Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers are investigating the shooting that occurred at 1 p.m. on the 4000 block of Coolidge Avenue in the Oakland Hills. Police said that when...
sfstandard.com
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill
Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
sfstandard.com
SFPD Increases Presence in Asian Neighborhoods After Mass Shootings
After two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is boosting its police presence in neighborhoods with majority Asian populations. At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott said the department has immediately put up a plan to increase the uniformed officers...
sfstandard.com
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping on UC Berkeley Campus
Police released a video Wednesday of a man trying to kidnap a young woman on the UC Berkeley campus this week. The incident happened at 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Euclid and Hearst avenues. The unidentified suspect told the woman that he was going to take her to...
sfstandard.com
Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Jailed on 7 Murder Charges
A farm worker accused of gunning down colleagues in Half Moon Bay faces more murder charges than anyone ever faced over a single incident in San Mateo County. Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Chinese citizen, showed up in court for the first time Wednesday on a slew of charges—including seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder—that could get him life in prison or even the death penalty.
sfstandard.com
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Could Face 7 Murder Charges, Death Penalty
A man accused of gunning down coworkers in a pair of attacks that killed seven and injured another could face a litany of murder charges and even the death penalty, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday. The rampage unfolded Monday at two rural locations in Half Moon Bay, including a...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence
A San Francisco 49ers player has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, San Jose Police Department said. Charles Omenihu, a defensive end for the 49ers, was arrested on the 300 block of Santana Row after officers responded to investigate a domestic violence incident on Monday at approximately 4:39 p.m.
sfstandard.com
‘We Gotta Melt the Guns’: Half Moon Bay Reacts After Seven Shot Dead
Half Moon Bay’s bars and restaurants closed early Monday night after the shootings killed seven and injured one, a local bartender told The Standard. Macey Morton, a bartender at Cameron’s Pub and Restaurant said the business locked its doors at around 3:30 p.m. after she had seen police cars along Highway 1 near the restaurant.
sfstandard.com
Historian Guards 1920s San Francisco Sign After It Was Torn Down
A longtime neighbor and local historian stood guard after an iconic San Francisco movie theater sign was torn down—fearing it could be stolen and not restored and replaced as planned. The 1920s sign previously donning the historic Alexandria was removed due to an emergency concern for public safety Friday.
sfstandard.com
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead
Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Public Library Vandalized With ‘Foreign Objects’ in Toilets
San Francisco Public Library’s toilets have been vandalized, forcing an emergency closure and damaging multiple floors of the facility. A spokesperson for the library said a plumbing failure affected three levels of the Main Branch. Foreign objects were dumped into the library’s toilets on the third floor Friday, affecting...
sfstandard.com
Where Is Downtown SF, Exactly?
FiDi. Mid-Market. Fisherman’s Wharf. These were some of the answers we received after spending an afternoon around the Ferry Building asking folks to point out where they thought Downtown San Francisco was located on a map. The question was inspired by a tweet posted earlier this year, which revealed...
sfstandard.com
All the Bay Area Chefs and Restaurants That Might Win James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation named 16 Bay Area chefs and restaurants as James Beard Award semifinalists this morning. The prestigious culinary organization honored 11 chefs and restaurants in San Francisco, four in the East Bay and one in the South Bay. Semifinalists in the category of Best Chef: California include:
sfstandard.com
Live Blog: Here’s What We Know About the Half Moon Bay Shootings
6:20 p.m., Jan. 24 | Local and State Officials Call for Stricter Gun Control. During an emotional press conference after two mass shootings in Half Moon Bay which left seven dead, local and state officials called on stricter gun control laws and grieved for the community, a rural seaside town normally known for farms and festivals.
sfstandard.com
Blue Scion Enrages SF Workers by Ending Dry January in Wet Cement
It’s Dry January, and you’re stuck with it for several more days, but at least you’re not this driver—whose compact car got lodged in freshly poured cement near Glen Park. The car’s concrete shoes dismayed construction workers, who were said to be furious, according to one...
sfstandard.com
Housing Tensions Simmer as Supervisors Shift Focus to Police Staffing, Overdose Crisis
San Francisco supervisors quickly approved the controversial Housing Element plan on Tuesday, but they are now mulling new legislation that would allow the city to be sued if affordable housing goals are not met. They’re also set to debate more aggressive hiring strategies to fill police ranks, the practicality of setting up new courts addressing behavioral health issues and the removal of barriers to creating overdose prevention sites.
sfstandard.com
This New Burrito Bar Bills Itself as ‘Chipotle 2.0’
A new, fast-casual Mexican restaurant that is being billed by its owner as “Chipotle 2.0” is coming to South San Francisco. Rafi Haddad, the man behind Guapas Mexican Grill, told The Standard that his restaurant will use more authentic and higher quality ingredients than the ubiquitous build-your-own burrito chain, while giving customers complete control over the construction of their wraps. He’ll also prepare his quesadillas in a pizza oven and serve freshly fried churros.
sfstandard.com
These Are the Bay Area’s Most Sleep-Deprived Areas
People need to get enough sleep to stay healthy. But millions of Americans struggle against busy schedules and insomnia to get the rest they need. The Standard wanted to figure out which parts of the Bay Area are the most sleep-deprived, and found that, surprisingly, most of the region gets more sleep than the rest of the country. But that still leaves a large portion of local residents falling short on their much-needed shut-eye.
sfstandard.com
A Century-Old Hotel & Restaurant Ditches ‘Drake’—and More Local Food News
From Dry January to baby penguin chicks, the first month of the year is all about starting anew. That’s exactly what a hotel in Union Square just did. Longtime San Francisco residents all know the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which opened nearly a century ago and, undeterred by Prohibition, became one of the swankiest hotspots for the city’s upper crust.
sfstandard.com
Future of Iconic Coastal Road in Doubt Following January Storms
After a massive winter storm left Santa Cruz’s iconic West Cliff Drive in pieces, its future looks uncertain—and some experts say efforts to fully restore the road are futile in the face of climate change. West Cliff Drive, a popular tourist destination and a main residential street along...
