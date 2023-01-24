Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO