Half Moon Bay, CA

Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Jailed on 7 Murder Charges

A farm worker accused of gunning down colleagues in Half Moon Bay faces more murder charges than anyone ever faced over a single incident in San Mateo County. Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Chinese citizen, showed up in court for the first time Wednesday on a slew of charges—including seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder—that could get him life in prison or even the death penalty.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
DA: Workplace Grievance Fueled Half Moon Bay Massacre

The accused gunman in the Half Moon Bay massacre was motivated by perceived mistreatment at work, according to new details Thursday from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Chunli Zhao, 66, used a Ruger semi-automatic handgun at two farms on Monday to kill seven co-workers and wound the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at Neighbor Who Intervened in Oakland

A person who intervened when their neighbor’s car was being targeted by catalytic converter thieves was shot at Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers are investigating the shooting that occurred at 1 p.m. on the 4000 block of Coolidge Avenue in the Oakland Hills. Police said that when...
OAKLAND, CA
SFPD Increases Presence in Asian Neighborhoods After Mass Shootings

After two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is boosting its police presence in neighborhoods with majority Asian populations. At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott said the department has immediately put up a plan to increase the uniformed officers...
RICHMOND, CA
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping on UC Berkeley Campus

Police released a video Wednesday of a man trying to kidnap a young woman on the UC Berkeley campus this week. The incident happened at 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Euclid and Hearst avenues. The unidentified suspect told the woman that he was going to take her to...
BERKELEY, CA
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill

Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?

During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Future of Iconic Coastal Road in Doubt Following January Storms

After a massive winter storm left Santa Cruz’s iconic West Cliff Drive in pieces, its future looks uncertain—and some experts say efforts to fully restore the road are futile in the face of climate change. West Cliff Drive, a popular tourist destination and a main residential street along...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead

Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All the Bay Area Chefs and Restaurants That Might Win James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation named 16 Bay Area chefs and restaurants as James Beard Award semifinalists this morning. The prestigious culinary organization honored 11 chefs and restaurants in San Francisco, four in the East Bay and one in the South Bay. Semifinalists in the category of Best Chef: California include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Best New Orleans-Style Sandwich You’ve Never Tried Is Coming to Town

Gumbo, po’boys and beignets are some of the best-known New Orleans culinary exports. The muffuletta—a delectable tower of salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mozzarella and olive salad between two slices of a seeded loaf—is more of a sleeper hit. That may not be the case in San Francisco for much longer. This March, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing plan to give their cult-favorite pop-up, Sandy’s, a brick-and-mortar home on Haight Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What’s the Worst Zoo for Elephants in California?

From San Diego to Oakland, California has some of the best zoos in the country. But it also might have some of the worst. That’s according to In Defense of Animals’ 2022 list of the “10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America.”. The rankings, put out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
A Century-Old Hotel & Restaurant Ditches ‘Drake’—and More Local Food News

From Dry January to baby penguin chicks, the first month of the year is all about starting anew. That’s exactly what a hotel in Union Square just did. Longtime San Francisco residents all know the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which opened nearly a century ago and, undeterred by Prohibition, became one of the swankiest hotspots for the city’s upper crust.
GEORGIA STATE

