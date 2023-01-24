If you have believed that snakes or other creatures were deadly there is one even more lethal and it can be found in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo has added a new amphibian the Golden poisonous frog the most toxic animal on the planet to its collection. This frog has enough venom in its tongue to kill 10 people or 10,000 mice in 3 minutes. WFXXR reports that the poison comes from the foods this creature eats and that even touching it can be dangerous.

