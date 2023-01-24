ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Ford offers Bronco customers $2,500 credit to downgrade ordered vehicles

By WXYZ Staff
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbFZK_0kPD5HH800

Ford Motor Co. is offering customers who ordered certain Bronco SUVs a $2,500 credit toward a different model without some of the higher-end features.

The company said it's due to issues in the supply chain. The credit is being offered to people who ordered a vehicle that is not yet in production.

Customers also have the option to use the $2,500 on another Ford product.

Those who are covered by purchase protection, which Ford says applies to a small number of customers who signed contracts in 2021, will receive another $2,500 off their locked-in price if they change their order to another Bronco vehicle without Sasquatch, hard top or luxe package.

Customers can still choose to wait for their vehicle, but Ford says it may not be built.

Ford says customers need to speak with their dealer by March 7 to let them know how they’d like to proceed.

This article was written by Natalia Escalante for WXYZ.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Ford's BlueCruise automated driving system tops Consumer Reports study

Ford Motor Co.'s BlueCruise active driving assistance (ADA) system has surpassed General Motors Co.'s SuperCruise and Tesla Inc.'s Autopilot to achieve the top spot in a Consumer Reports' study of 12 of the ADA systems released Wednesday. Consumer Reports tested the systems at its 327-acre Auto Test Center in Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Ford recalling 462,000 SUVs for rear camera display failure

Ford Motor said Friday it is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The US automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States. Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries. The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update. Ford said in late 2021...
fordauthority.com

Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Residual Values In Line With 2023 Lineup

The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted back in September as one of the most hotly anticipated new vehicles of the year, as well as an entirely new pony car with updated powerplants, revised exterior styling, and a totally new fighter-jet inspired interior. Ford hasn’t yet released any pricing information on the latest Mustang, but following Ford Credit’s release of residual values for the new model, it seems as if it may not be an attractive vehicle to lease, according to Cars Direct.
fordauthority.com

Ford Escape Among Most Popular Used SUVs Of 2022

The Ford Escape has earned plenty of praise for providing used vehicle shoppers with a great value in recent months, accumulating both a spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top 10 most popular used vehicles of 2022, as well as a 2023 Best CPO Value in America Award from Vincentric. Now, iSeeCars is once again recognizing the Ford Escape, this time for being one of the most popular used SUVs in 2022.
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealer EV Certification Program Will Likely Be Tweaked

Ford’s decision to ask its dealers to opt in or out of the new Model e Certified program was initially met with quite a bit of resistance, mainly over limits on the number of EVs lower tier dealers will be allowed to sell, as well as a rather large expected investment of anywhere between $500,000 and $1.2 million. However, while some dealers have filed lawsuits over the matter, most U.S. Ford and Lincoln dealers ultimately opted in – to the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite program, too – though Canadian dealerships recently got another deadline extension. Thus far, most are finding that the actual costs of upgrading their infrastructure aren’t as high as initially expected, and dealers that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in 2027. Regardless, it seems as if the terms of the new Ford dealer EV certification program aren’t set in stone just yet, according to Automotive News.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy