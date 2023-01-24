Read full article on original website
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Suspect in custody after leading Oklahoma City police on short pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect after a short chase ended overnight at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pursuit started following a traffic stop near Southwest 15th Street, and the suspect...
KOCO
Man arrested, woman dead after police respond to Edmond home for welfare check
EDMOND, Okla. — One man is behind bars, and a woman is dead after police responded to an Edmond home for a welfare check. The house was blocked off with crime scene tape as police investigated. They have not said if it was a homicide, just that one woman was dead and a man was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
news9.com
Police Officer Involved In NW OKC Incident Identified
Oklahoma City Police officer involved Tuesday in an incident has been identified. Msgt. Ronnie Waugh has been with the department for 20 years. According to police, he fired his gun during an incident Tuesday afternoon along Northwest 10th Street.
KOCO
Security cameras capture armed robbers holding up Oklahoma dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Security cameras captured armed robbers holding up a dispensary in Oklahoma. A store clerk was sent home after a suspect pulled a gun on her and demanded money while another suspect stole bags of marijuana. However, police were able to track down the suspects quickly. "She...
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
VIDEO: Police track down man who they say stole Mustang fire truck
As an Oklahoma man is sitting in the Canadian County Jail for stealing a Mustang fire truck, we’re getting a first look at authorities tracking him down through dash and body camera video.
KOCO
Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked by hours-long standoff in Edmond neighborhood
EDMOND, Okla. — Neighbors were shocked by the hours-long standoff in an Edmond neighborhood. A woman was found dead in an Edmond home and police are now investigating what happened. KOCO 5 is hoping to find out soon if it was a homicide or something else. At 7 a.m....
KOCO
Suspect posted social media videos after allegedly killing wife, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released new details Thursday on a homicide that took place in a home one day earlier. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said multiple people from Florida called 911 to tell authorities their relative posted a video on social media, saying he killed his wife. They said the man was allegedly planning to kill more people.
Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash
A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
The Oklahoma City Police Department released a new video on Tuesday in an effort to track down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.
Remains found in Oklahoma identified as missing 4-year-old girl
Remains found last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, authorities said Thursday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had initially been unable to confirm the remains, found Jan. 17 in rural Grady County, were those of Athena Brownfield and said a medical examiner would make the identification.
news9.com
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
OKC man convicted after shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times during carjacking at INTEGRIS hospital
A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.
Lawsuit claims Oklahoma City Police Department unfairly targeted Muslim American Air Force Veteran
Oklahoma's Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department, claiming a American Muslim Air Force veteran is being targeted by the department.
Mother, Teenage Son Arrested After Drive-By Shooting On Classmates, Police Say
A mother and her 16-year-old son are behind bars after police say the teen opened fire on three classmate while his mother was driving him last week. The arrested juvenile is a student at John Marshal High School, according the Oklahoma City Police. He's accused of instigating the school bus...
news9.com
Lawsuit Filed Against OKC Police For Allegedly Targeting Oklahoma Man
A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department for allegedly targeting an Oklahoma man. Saadiq Long claims officers have targeted him five times over the last two months, and two weeks ago they held him at gunpoint. The U.S. Air Force veteran made international headlines back in...
