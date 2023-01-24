ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Police Officer Involved In NW OKC Incident Identified

Oklahoma City Police officer involved Tuesday in an incident has been identified. Msgt. Ronnie Waugh has been with the department for 20 years. According to police, he fired his gun during an incident Tuesday afternoon along Northwest 10th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Neighbors shocked by hours-long standoff in Edmond neighborhood

EDMOND, Okla. — Neighbors were shocked by the hours-long standoff in an Edmond neighborhood. A woman was found dead in an Edmond home and police are now investigating what happened. KOCO 5 is hoping to find out soon if it was a homicide or something else. At 7 a.m....
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Suspect posted social media videos after allegedly killing wife, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released new details Thursday on a homicide that took place in a home one day earlier. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said multiple people from Florida called 911 to tell authorities their relative posted a video on social media, saying he killed his wife. They said the man was allegedly planning to kill more people.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash

A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC News

Remains found in Oklahoma identified as missing 4-year-old girl

Remains found last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, authorities said Thursday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had initially been unable to confirm the remains, found Jan. 17 in rural Grady County, were those of Athena Brownfield and said a medical examiner would make the identification.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy