Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
This large, strange bone washed up on a San Francisco beach
A large, heavy bone was found on a beach in the Bay Area over the weekend. Experts believe it belonged to a gray whale.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
These are the 7 people who were killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings
Shootings on two separate mushroom farms left seven people dead, many of whom were Asian and Latino farmworkers.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
Gavin Newsom swats down CBS reporter's Second Amendment question
Days after a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Gavin Newsom gave a forceful response to CBS reporter when pressed about his opinion on the Second Amendment.
Seven dead in new California shooting
A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
The Latest Updates On The Half Moon Bay And Monterey Park Shootings
The Half Moon Bay mass shooting occurred just two days after 11 people died in a shooting in Monterey Park.
California shootings: Who died in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay attacks?
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Back-to-back mass shootings in California have claimed the lives of people who loved to dance at a studio in Monterey Park and farm workers in the coastal community of Half Moon Bay.
Court orders the release of video capturing the attack on Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home
A California court on Wednesday ruled that the San Francisco district attorney's office must make public the 911 audio calls, police body camera footage and home surveillance video recorded the night of the attack at the Pelosis' San Francisco home…
President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices for up to $100 in free credit—deal ends soon!
Here's how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and get up to $100 worth of Samsung credit for free. This Samsung deal ends soon, so act now!
AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments
NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in
Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
