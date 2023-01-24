ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
AFP

Seven dead in new California shooting

A suspected gunman was in custody Monday over the killing of seven people in a rural community in northern California, just two days after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.  Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS LA

President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties

SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Action News Jax

AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
Action News Jax

Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in

Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy