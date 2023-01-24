ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Coming together to heal. Vigils held across California to honor multiple shooting victims

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Multiple tragedies in California within the span of a couple of days have brought communities together for several reasons. One group, holding a vigil on the campus of Santa Clara University, honored victims of this week's shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland, the first two being the latest mass shootings in California's history. In Oakland, four people were injured and one person died in a gun battle between several people.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KCRA.com

Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt

MALIBU, Calif. — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The 2 a.m. quake occurred beneath the ocean 10.6 miles south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS citizen reporting website showed it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy