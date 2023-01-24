SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Multiple tragedies in California within the span of a couple of days have brought communities together for several reasons. One group, holding a vigil on the campus of Santa Clara University, honored victims of this week's shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland, the first two being the latest mass shootings in California's history. In Oakland, four people were injured and one person died in a gun battle between several people.

