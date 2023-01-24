ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

msn.com

Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
New York Post

‘Green comet’ passing earth for first time in 50,000 years can now be seen without telescope

A long-period comet that hasn’t been near Earth for 50,000 years is now visible with the naked eye. The comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a dazzling green color chiefly because of the presence of the gaseous inorganic chemical diatomic carbon. It’s arriving after a long journey from the Oort cloud, an enormous disc of objects that surrounds our solar system stretching out 3.2 light years. ZTF was discovered by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility on March 2 last year. It will graze past the Earth close to the north celestial pole at a distance of about 26 million miles on February 1 this year. As well as the stunning green color, the comet has a yellow dust tail and faint ion tail. It is getting brighter as it approaches the Earth and was first able to be seen by the naked eye on January 16. You can find the location of the comet by using theskylive.com and setting the default as your home city.
teslarati.com

Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil

After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
msn.com

Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
24/7 Wall St.

Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World

When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
Futurism

Startup Predicts Year That Technological Singularity Will Happen

You know the technological singularity, the theoretical idea of a future moment at which AI starts to upgrade itself so rapidly that everything after that point shifts forever?. Well, now a group of Italian AI scientists have come up with a new means of estimating how far away humanity is...
TheDailyBeast

One of the Biggest Meteorites on Record Discovered in Antarctica

An Antarctic expedition earlier this month uncovered an otherworldly bounty: five new meteorites, with one of them smashing expectations. The 16.7-pound space rock was discovered in a prime rock-hunting location on the Earth’s southern-most landmass. Out of some 45,000 meteorites discovered in the remote region, this cantaloupe-sized anomaly is just one of a mere 100 to hit that weight benchmark, though researchers believe there are at least 300,000 more sitting atop the ice. “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable,” said Maria Valdes, a research scientist at Chicago’s Field...
Defense One

Advanced F-16 Version Makes First Flight, Lockheed Says

The newest version of the F-16 fighter jet flew for the first time Tuesday, aircraft maker Lockheed Martin said Tuesday. The jet, which has been built for Bahrain, made its maiden flight from a Lockheed factory in Greenville, South Carolina. CEO Jim Taiclet mentioned the flight during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Asteroid flying through space at 33,300mph set for very close encounter with Earth

An asteroid travelling at 33,300 miles per hour is on course to narrowly miss Earth at around 12.30am UK time on Friday morning. The space rock, which has been named 2023 BU, will be the fourth-nearest of 35,000 past and future Earth approaches according to data collected by Nasa's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) for the 300 years from 1900 to 2200.

