An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located
Depiction of the Garden of EdenPhoto byTheTorah.com. The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.
2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Siberia Leads Archaeologists to Discover New Culture
Archaeologists in Siberia have identified a previously unknown culture after workers bulldozing land uncovered an ancient gravesite. In 2021, as they were removing a hill, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk happened upon old skeletons and more. The hill, as it turned out, was not a hill but a kurgan, a raised mass that held burial chamber within, and the skeletons were 2,000 years old. Archaeologists from the the Siberian Federal University, working under the leadership of Dmitry Vinogradov, got to work and discovered that the skeletons and the burial mound belonged to a culture that had never before been identified. According...
Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest
A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.
Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb
Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.
NME
Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves
Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
This Document is Older Than the Dead Sea Scrolls
Reading my article History: 900 Documents Recovered from 11 Caves, you are already familiar with the Dead Sea Scrolls. However, you may not know that they are not the oldest documents.
Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023: ‘Seven months great war,’ economic collapse and … cannibalism?
It looks like we have made it to 2023, and there’s no doubt that just about everyone is counting on this year being better than the past couple. After several years of pandemic and just about everything else bad, it just feels like we are due for a good year.
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
sciencealert.com
World's Oldest Runestone Uncovered in Norway Spells Out a Mysterious Word
Norwegian archaeologists believe they have found the world's oldest runestone inscribed almost 2,000 years ago, making it several centuries older than previous discoveries, they announced on Tuesday. The square brown sandstone rock, measuring about 30 by 30 centimeters (12 by 12 inches), was found during the excavation of an ancient...
152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil unearthed: ‘Perfectly preserved’
Not a bad look for 152 million years old. German scientists might’ve made paleontological history after unearthing a “perfectly preserved” 152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil — which is believed to be the oldest specimen of the species ever discovered. The groundbreaking finding occurred in 2014, but was only recently documented in the journal Fossil Records. “The specimen is a complete, articulated and exquisitely preserved skeleton of a small-sized individual,” scientists write in the paper describing the skeleton, which was unearthed near Painten, a small town in central Bavaria, Jam Press reported. Accompanying pics show the rock-encased skeleton, which looks so intact it could be...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Good News Network
Ancient Cave Markings Finally Decoded By Amateur Scientist–A Calendar of When Animals Mated 20,000 Years Ago
An amateur scientist has decoded the meaning of cave markings used in Ice Age drawings—a communication system of early ‘writing’ dating back 14,000 years earlier than any previously known. Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using mysterious markings alongside their drawings of animal prey to store and communicate “sophisticated”...
Archeologists claim that they found the location where Jesus walked on water
The New Testament of the Bible mentions a town called Bethsaida, near the Sea of Galilee as the location where Jesus walked on water. However, the exact location where Bethsaida is located remains a mystery. But that doesn't stop archeologists from trying to find out where. This town now became a source of many debates among archeologists.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
