Henrico News Minute – Jan. 24, 2023

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago

A guilty plea in the Lucia Bremer murder case; a Republican Senator from Henrico votes with Democrats on an abortion proposal; a bill to ban the declawing of cats is heard by a Virginia House of Delegates committee; our weekly Gametime Henrico round-up of high school sports; the latest edition of “Savvy Senior.”

Henrico Citizen

Former Henrico delegate Massie dies

Jimmie Massie, a Republican who spent 10 years as the representative from Henrico’s 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2008 to 2018, died suddenly Jan. 25, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert. The cause of death was not immediately clear. He was 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

HCAN seeks more prominent role in community

The Henrico Conservation Action Network held its monthly meeting and first of the year Jan. 17 to discuss zoning issues, new bills, and future plans. HCAN aims to raise Henrico citizens’ awareness of conservation actions they can complete on their own and inform them of actions taking place in their community.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen earns top Virginia 4-H award

Nikhita Saravanan, a seven-year member of 4-H, was among four teens from Virginia honored at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. Saravanan and the three others earned Virginia 4‑H Youth in Action Program awards, which recognize four young leaders with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living, and STEM.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Eastern Henrico DMV to reopen Jan. 30

The East Henrico DMV Customer Service Center will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers Monday, Jan. 30. The office, located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, has been closed since early this month for an interior renovation. Improvements to the office include a new countertop design to improve employee efficiency and customer flow and new paint.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to receive first payment from opioid manufacturer as part of settlement

Henrico County soon will receive just more than $46,000 as part of the first payment from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt to Virginia, which the state will receive this week. The company’s initial $3.488 million payment will be divided three ways, with the state receiving just more than $523,000, the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority receiving $1.918 million, and localities splitting just more than $1 million.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Jan. 24, 2023

The following students from Henrico County were named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Shurine Perry, Melissa Baughman, Starletta Holt, Gabrielle Dunn, Amit Jwarchan, Henry McLean, Alexander Rodriguez, Adam Vosburg, Naimah Mobarak, Zachary Pitt and Sierra Iwaniw. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.700 or higher.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico names new director of Recreation and Parks

T. John Zannino has been appointed director of the Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks, effective Jan. 28. He has served as an assistant director of the division since its leadership was restructured last spring. He joined the division in 2007 as a recreation coordinator and later served as an assistant director of the Recreation Services Division. During his tenure, Zannino has operated the Henrico Theatre, enhanced the Red, White & Lights community celebration of Independence Day and strengthened community engagement through the use of social media and the creation of the division’s app.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Mary Catherine Rhodes

Mary Catherine, ‘Mina’ Rhodes, 75, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, John Warren Sedwick; mother, Catherine Adele Sutherland; and husband, Kenneth Jerome Rhodes, ‘Jerry’. She is survived by son, Brian Rhodes; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Rhodes (Glen Allen); daughter, Jennifer Perkins; son-in law, Jamie Perkins (Indianapolis); grandchildren, Brenden Perkins, Julia Rhodes, Sara Rhodes, John Rhodes; brother John Sedwick. With Mary’s father a Commander in the Navy and her husband an officer in the Army, she moved around quite a bit. She has lived in California, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Kansas, Alabama, and Madrid, Spain. She worked for Boeing, Genworth, was a flight attendant for TWA, and was a travel agent. We would like to give special appreciation to Mary’s neighborhood friends who she would refer to as the ‘Manorettes’. She enjoyed lunch with her friends, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Brandi. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 with a reception immediately following at Christ Church Episcopal located at 5000 Pouncey Tract Road., Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Christ Church Episcopal, Glen Allen, Virginia, in memory of Mary Rhodes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

2016 Staples Mill Road, will host its January Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two exhibitions will be featured: the January All-Media Juried Show and Celebrating Black History Month Through Art (an exhibition for African American artists). Admission is free and open to the public. For details, call (804) 278-8950 or visit crossroadsartcenter.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services earns top accreditation for 8th time

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services has earned an additional three-year accreditation — the highest-possible endorsement — from CARF International, following a comprehensive review of its programs and services. It is HAMHDS’ eighth consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF, which confirms conformance to more than 2,100 professional standards...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico School Board members say they’ll seek re-election

At least three members of the Henrico School Board intend to seek re-election to new four-year terms later this year, but one will not. Current chairperson Kristi Kinsella (Brookland District) and vice chair Alicia Atkins (Varina District) will seek second terms in the November general election, as will immediate past chair Marcie Shea (Tuckahoe District). All three confirmed their decisions to the Citizen recently. Kinsella, Atkins and Shea each joined the board in 2020, following election in 2019 to seats that had been vacated by incumbents.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico teen enters guilty pleas in Bremer killing

A 16-year-old Henrico boy Monday entered guilty pleas in a murder that shocked the region and nation in early 2021. In Henrico Circuit Court, Dylan A. Williams admitted to firing the nine shots that killed 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood near Godwin High School on the afternoon of March 26, 2021. In addition to that first-degree murder charge, Williams also entered a guilty plea in the attempted murder of Bremer’s friend, who was walking with her at the time of the shooting.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Jan. 23, 2023

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Sunrise Construction Company, LLC – leased 111,198 SF at 7400 Impala Drive (David Williams and Chip Louthan represented the landlord); Beauty Systems Group, LLC – renewed its lease of 2,500 SF at 3415 Old Parham Road (Michael Morris represented the landlord); Mpower Career Training LLC d/b/a M|Power Education – leased 1,607 SF at 5300 Hickory Park Drive (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the tenant); Whole Heart Space, LLC – leased 1,856 SF at 9726 Gayton Road (Thomas Lynde and Ryan Fanelli represented the tenant); Humble Haven Yoga, LLC – leased 3,178 SF at 6976 and 6980 Forest Avenue (Ryan Fanelli represented the tenant); River Road Psychiatry, LLC – leased 588 SF at 5101 Monument Avenue (Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the landlord).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County Public Schools’ calendar 2022-23

To view the approved 2022-23 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2022-2023-calendar/. To view the approved 2023-24 Henrico County Public Schools calendar, visit henricoschools.us/2023-2024schoolcalendar/. Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it. You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

