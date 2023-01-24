A man named Keenan Anderson was tased by LAPD officers six times after he got into a traffic collision, resulting in his death. Footage of the encounter shows Anderson pleading with the officers for help and then saying, “they’re trying to George Floyd me,” as he was being pushed to the ground. This is the third time this year that the LAPD has killed someone. Please sign this petition to call for an independent investigation of the death of Keenan Anderson and the Mayor of LA to not reappoint the Police Chief!

