Louisiana State

Louisiana Illuminator

Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws

Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask for Independent Investigation into Death of Keenan Anderson

A man named Keenan Anderson was tased by LAPD officers six times after he got into a traffic collision, resulting in his death. Footage of the encounter shows Anderson pleading with the officers for help and then saying, “they’re trying to George Floyd me,” as he was being pushed to the ground. This is the third time this year that the LAPD has killed someone. Please sign this petition to call for an independent investigation of the death of Keenan Anderson and the Mayor of LA to not reappoint the Police Chief!
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lailluminator.com

Louisiana juvenile center repair costs up 75% to prevent escapes

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers may end up spending 75% more than they intended on repairs to an incarcerated youth facility in order to fortify the building against escapes. Lawmakers initially allocated $440,217 in May 2021 to fix damage at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Less than...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found

Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
KINDER, LA
WAFB

Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office

Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

