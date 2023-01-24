Read full article on original website
Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws
Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint.
Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.
Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections accused of keeping people in prison past due dates
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has been accused of keeping people in custody past their due dates, according to the Department of Justice. The allegations claim that the Justice Department has reasonable cause to believe people were kept past the dates they were...
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Petition: Ask for Independent Investigation into Death of Keenan Anderson
A man named Keenan Anderson was tased by LAPD officers six times after he got into a traffic collision, resulting in his death. Footage of the encounter shows Anderson pleading with the officers for help and then saying, “they’re trying to George Floyd me,” as he was being pushed to the ground. This is the third time this year that the LAPD has killed someone. Please sign this petition to call for an independent investigation of the death of Keenan Anderson and the Mayor of LA to not reappoint the Police Chief!
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
Louisiana juvenile center repair costs up 75% to prevent escapes
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers may end up spending 75% more than they intended on repairs to an incarcerated youth facility in order to fortify the building against escapes. Lawmakers initially allocated $440,217 in May 2021 to fix damage at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Less than...
Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for distributing over 100 grams of methamphetamine and possessing it with intent to distribute.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found
Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office
Former Booking Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Abuse of Office, Extortion, and Malfeasance in Office. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A former booking officer in Louisiana has been arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed she allegedly used her positional authority to coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds.
