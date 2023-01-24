ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Cooler, drier weather returns...plus a preview of the weekend forecast

Breezy and cooler weather returns on Thursday. Temperatures are set to dip below average the next several days. Before we discuss the cooler weather, let's take a quick look at some rainfall totals from Wednesday. Most locations picked up a 0.5" to 1" of rain. With no severe weather reported in our area, this was a beneficial weather system since our area is still trying to recover from a dry 2022.
WJCL

Cold start today but freezing temperatures start the weekend

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. A cold start to the end of the workweek, but tomorrow morning will be freezing literally. We'll have sunny skies today, allowing us to climb to the low 50s by lunchtime and finish in the mid-50s-- below the seasonal average for this time of year.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning

Well, we are in our 4th week of January and dealing with yet another potential severe weather day in Middle Georgia. Overnight a cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds and gusty winds. Early Wednesday, a warm front will start to push north, bringing some instability to parts...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
You may be just one strong wind away from your last bounce

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are no strangers to dangerous weather here in Georgia. But Even on a sunny day, danger can be just around the corner. With a strong wind, you and your family could be at risk of flying dozens of feet in the air. What would you...
WCTV

First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 12:30PM - The tornado watch for the Big Bend and South Georgia has expired. The squall line of showers and now isolated storms will continue to march across eastern portions of our viewing area through this afternoon. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the...
KHON2

Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible

A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
