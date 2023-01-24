Read full article on original website
WJCL
Rain likely to return this weekend...a look at the forecast timing and totals
Another wet storm system is set to move across the Southeast. Overall this is great news as southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry continue to recover from a very dry 2022. The downside is the rain may impact some outdoor plans. If you have outdoor plans Saturday through Sunday morning it...
WJCL
Cooler, drier weather returns...plus a preview of the weekend forecast
Breezy and cooler weather returns on Thursday. Temperatures are set to dip below average the next several days. Before we discuss the cooler weather, let's take a quick look at some rainfall totals from Wednesday. Most locations picked up a 0.5" to 1" of rain. With no severe weather reported in our area, this was a beneficial weather system since our area is still trying to recover from a dry 2022.
WJCL
Cold start today but freezing temperatures start the weekend
For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. A cold start to the end of the workweek, but tomorrow morning will be freezing literally. We'll have sunny skies today, allowing us to climb to the low 50s by lunchtime and finish in the mid-50s-- below the seasonal average for this time of year.
Here’s what the weekend weather has in store for Georgia
Get ready for a sunny start to the day Friday with a high of 53 degrees. The northwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will bring a low of 31 degrees with a calm southwest wind. Saturday is shaping up to be another...
41nbc.com
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Well, we are in our 4th week of January and dealing with yet another potential severe weather day in Middle Georgia. Overnight a cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds and gusty winds. Early Wednesday, a warm front will start to push north, bringing some instability to parts...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
wgxa.tv
You may be just one strong wind away from your last bounce
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are no strangers to dangerous weather here in Georgia. But Even on a sunny day, danger can be just around the corner. With a strong wind, you and your family could be at risk of flying dozens of feet in the air. What would you...
blufftontoday.com
School closing reported Wednesday in Jasper due to possible severe weather
Due to the possibility of severe weather in Jasper and surrounding counties, at least one school has decided to close early, while others are monitoring the situation with some schedule changes as of Wednesday morning, according to school officials. Polaris Tech Charter School in Ridgeland said in a 10:30 a.m....
WCTV
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 12:30PM - The tornado watch for the Big Bend and South Georgia has expired. The squall line of showers and now isolated storms will continue to march across eastern portions of our viewing area through this afternoon. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
News4Jax.com
Afternoon thunderstorms arrive in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rain with storms will approach I-75 around 2-3 p.m., Highway 301 around 5-6 p.m., and then I-95 around 7-9 p.m. The front will move offshore after midnight.
Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible
A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
Effort to help metro area farmers hit hard by the December freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. — Rahul Anand knows a farmer can be at the mercy of the weather. But this time the weather showed no mercy. “Honestly, I didn’t expect how bad it was going to be,” Anand said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory for Cobb County and other counties in the region beginning midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties starting tonight at midnight, January 25. The advisory is in effect until midnight tomorrow, January 26. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
