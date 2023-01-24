ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

chicagocrusader.com

Cook County Clerk seeking judges for April Municipal Elections

Play an Important Role in our Democracy and Earn Some Cash in the Process. The Cook County Clerk’s Office is sending out a call to action to suburban residents who may be interested in working as an Election Judge for the upcoming April 4, 2023, Consolidated Municipal Election. Residents...
oakpark.com

Oak Park moves forward on racial equity assessment

The Village of Oak Park is pushing forward on its plans to conduct a racial equity assessment in the community. The project will begin in earnest as early as this spring. The assessment is intended to provide the foundation of the village’s overarching racial equity plan, one of the board’s primary goals.
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates

As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 dozen CPS high schools earn AP Diversity Award

CHICAGO - Two dozen CPS high schools are being recognized for having a high number of female students take part in their AP computer science programs. Those schools have earned the 2022 College Board's AP Science Female Diversity Award. All locations had a 50 percent or higher enrollment of female...
CHICAGO, IL
indiana105.com

Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible

Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
POLITICO

Ad war erupts in mayor’s race

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We're looking for the snow-shoveling app. Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia came out with his first TV ad Tuesday in the Chicago mayor’s race, only to take it down for a quick edit because it featured uniformed police officers. That’s a no-no. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Dr. Kenneth Schoon explores history of Pullman at Library presentation

LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – On Monday night at the Lansing Public Library, Dr. Kenneth J. Schoon gave a presentation on the history of the Pullman neighborhood. Schoon, a resident of Indiana, is a Professor Emeritus of Science Education at Indiana University Northwest. His book, Pullman: The Man, The Company, The Historical Park won the 2022 Best of Illinois History Award.
LANSING, IL

