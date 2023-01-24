Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Pilsen Residents Can Meet With Cook County Assessor To Discuss Recent Property Tax Increase
PILSEN — The Cook County Assessor will meet with Pilsen neighbors next week after residents and community leaders blasted the office for the sharp increase in property taxes this year. The meeting with Assessor Fritz Kaegi is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Benito Juarez High School, 2150 S. Laflin St.
5 Mayoral Candidates Will Debate Progressive Policy Proposals Thursday
WEST GARFIELD PARK — Some mayoral challengers are expected to attend a forum this week centered around issues top of mind for progressive voters. The People’s Unity Coalition’s mayoral forum is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Mount Pilgrim MB Church, 4301 W. Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Garcia says Lightfoot is 'hanging on to the leadership' that failed in Chicago during mayoral forum
CHICAGO - It is still more than a month away but the race for Chicago’s next mayor is heating up. The first day of early voting is now in the books – with 342 votes cast between both downtown early voting sites on Thursday. As those eager voters...
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
chicagocrusader.com
Cook County Clerk seeking judges for April Municipal Elections
Play an Important Role in our Democracy and Earn Some Cash in the Process. The Cook County Clerk’s Office is sending out a call to action to suburban residents who may be interested in working as an Election Judge for the upcoming April 4, 2023, Consolidated Municipal Election. Residents...
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
oakpark.com
Oak Park moves forward on racial equity assessment
The Village of Oak Park is pushing forward on its plans to conduct a racial equity assessment in the community. The project will begin in earnest as early as this spring. The assessment is intended to provide the foundation of the village’s overarching racial equity plan, one of the board’s primary goals.
fox32chicago.com
Board of Ethics wants Lightfoot campaign investigated over recruiting student volunteers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Ethics on Monday asked inspectors general for the city and Chicago Public Schools to investigate Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign to determine if the campaign violated the city’s ethics ordinance by recruiting student volunteers at CPS and City Colleges in exchange for class credit.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Austin Weekly News
Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates
As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
CHICAGO - Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday. City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington. Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at...
2 dozen CPS high schools earn AP Diversity Award
CHICAGO - Two dozen CPS high schools are being recognized for having a high number of female students take part in their AP computer science programs. Those schools have earned the 2022 College Board's AP Science Female Diversity Award. All locations had a 50 percent or higher enrollment of female...
indiana105.com
Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible
Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
Former Cook County Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks sentenced
CHICAGO - A federal judge sentenced a former longtime Cook County Board of Review worker to three months behind bars for helping lower property taxes in exchange for $43,000 in cash bribes. Danilo "Danny B" Barjaktarevic admitted last year that he offered to have property assessments lowered for bribes at...
POLITICO
Ad war erupts in mayor’s race
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We're looking for the snow-shoveling app. Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia came out with his first TV ad Tuesday in the Chicago mayor’s race, only to take it down for a quick edit because it featured uniformed police officers. That’s a no-no. Chicago...
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
Hazel Crest leaders address safety concerns after shots fired at cheerleaders near grade school
Hazel Crest officials address security concerns after incidents near school
thelansingjournal.com
Dr. Kenneth Schoon explores history of Pullman at Library presentation
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – On Monday night at the Lansing Public Library, Dr. Kenneth J. Schoon gave a presentation on the history of the Pullman neighborhood. Schoon, a resident of Indiana, is a Professor Emeritus of Science Education at Indiana University Northwest. His book, Pullman: The Man, The Company, The Historical Park won the 2022 Best of Illinois History Award.
