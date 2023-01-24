Read full article on original website
thelansingjournal.com
Friday: Blowing snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Special Weather Statement on Thursday evening about “moderate to briefly heavy snow” after sunrise Friday. Accumulation is expected to be only an inch or two, but gusting winds are forecast to impact visibility during the morning commute. The high temp is forecast to reach 35 degrees, but gusty winds could make it feel colder.
thelansingjournal.com
Thursday: A little more snow
LANSING, Ill. (January 25, 2023) – Light snow will continue falling on Thursday, with little or no accumulation. High temp: 32 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m.
LANSING, Ill. (January 24, 2023) – Early snowfall could make road conditions slippery in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day, accumulating 2–4 inches in our area. More information is available in the release issued by the Illinois Department of Transportation Tuesday afternoon, “Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night through Wednesday.”
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Ford Hangar and Henry Ford’s lasting impact on Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (January 25, 2023) – The building is 96 years old, but it looks much as it did in 1927. You’ve probably driven past it many times without noticing it. But the Ford Hangar deserves attention. Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford commissioned three hangars in the...
thelansingjournal.com
Local Flavor Award presented to Taqueria La Soga
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – The smells and tastes of authenticity are regularly served up at Taqueria La Soga as owners Gilberto and Martha Muñoz prepare their traditional Mexican cuisine from scratch. La Soga earned a Local Flavor Award from The Lansing Journal for its carne asada dinner and homemade flan:
thelansingjournal.com
Dr. Kenneth Schoon explores history of Pullman at Library presentation
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – On Monday night at the Lansing Public Library, Dr. Kenneth J. Schoon gave a presentation on the history of the Pullman neighborhood. Schoon, a resident of Indiana, is a Professor Emeritus of Science Education at Indiana University Northwest. His book, Pullman: The Man, The Company, The Historical Park won the 2022 Best of Illinois History Award.
thelansingjournal.com
District 215 requests community input for how to improve – two forums planned
LANSING, Ill. (January 25, 2022) – Thornton Fractional School District 215 is inviting community input in the development of its multi-year strategic plan to improve the district, which incorporates TF South High School, TF North High School, the TF Center for Academics and Technology, and the TF Center for Alternative Learning.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Michael S. Philbin
Michael S. Philbin, age 86, of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 23, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Joan Philbin (nee Hall). Devoted father of John, Mary Kay (Cheryl Muench), Therese, Timothy (Deean), Patrick (Jen), Thomas (Lorri), Margaret, Kathleen (Ricky Robles), and Christopher Philbin. Proud grandfather of 17; amazing great-grandfather of 10. Preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Philbin and grandson Carter Joseph Philbin.
thelansingjournal.com
Career Development Department and school updates – D215 Board highlights
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – The Career Development Department showcased its work during Thornton Fractional District 215’s Board meeting held on Tuesday, January 24. Career Development. Career Development, one of the newest departments in District 215, presented highlights from the last year. According to the department’s webpage,...
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Barbara L. Nordhoff
Barbara L. Nordhoff, age 81 of Glenwood, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Loving wife of the late Paul O. Nordhoff. Devoted mother of Sandra (Rick) Traskell, Paul Nordhoff, and Lisa (Timothy) Tenhove. Proud grandmother of Kara, Tina, David, and Audrey; Great-grandmother of Kaleb, Dakota, and Andrea. Dear sister of Joyce Albek, the late Norma Lenz, the late Bob Hodgson, and the late John Hodgson.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Alison E. Trester
Alison E. Trester, age 28, of Dyer, IN, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Loving daughter of Scott and Doris (nee Haak) Trester. Dear sister of Scott (Lisa), Jeffrey, David (Marianne), and Michael (Allison) Trester. Devoted aunt of Jonathan, Matthew, Zachary, Joseph, Riley, Madison, Bryce, and Cameron James. Cherished girlfriend of Patrick Lewandowski.
