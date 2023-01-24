LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – The National Weather Service released a Special Weather Statement on Thursday evening about “moderate to briefly heavy snow” after sunrise Friday. Accumulation is expected to be only an inch or two, but gusting winds are forecast to impact visibility during the morning commute. The high temp is forecast to reach 35 degrees, but gusty winds could make it feel colder.

LANSING, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO