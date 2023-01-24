ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell City, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man to be resentenced in murder police say he committed as youth in 1985

More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

1/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jerranonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, 878 Link Road — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. Bond: $25,000. Paul Douglas Evey Jr., 35, 176 Mike Drive, Ragley — domestic abuse battery, child...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur

Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 23, 2023, that on January 9, 2023, Detectives with the Beauregard-DeRidder Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 128 Kansas St, Singer LA, which belonged to Billy Hyatt. Billy Hyatt was not present when the search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants were sought and signed for Billy Hyatt for possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SULPHUR, LA
kadn.com

Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year

Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

One dead in Bell City homicide

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
BELL CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy