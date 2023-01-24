Read full article on original website
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that shot at bridge office
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man to be resentenced in murder police say he committed as youth in 1985
More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.
Lake Charles American Press
1/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jerranonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, 878 Link Road — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. Bond: $25,000. Paul Douglas Evey Jr., 35, 176 Mike Drive, Ragley — domestic abuse battery, child...
Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur
Louisiana Man Wanted in Drug Investigation in Beauregard Parish Arrested in Sulphur. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 23, 2023, that on January 9, 2023, Detectives with the Beauregard-DeRidder Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 128 Kansas St, Singer LA, which belonged to Billy Hyatt. Billy Hyatt was not present when the search warrant was executed. Arrest warrants were sought and signed for Billy Hyatt for possession of CDS Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LPSO: Deputy finds body armor, burglary tools, weapons and drugs on routine traffic stop
A routine traffic stop over window tint led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and body armor, authorities said.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023.
kadn.com
Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year
Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
Abbeville Woman Dies in a Tragic Crash at Lafayette, Louisiana Intersection, Drugs Discovered in Vehicle
Sheriff's officials say a woman is dead after crossing the center line of traffic at the intersection of Pinhook and Verot School Roads.
Suspects wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette Bed, Bath and Beyond
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several people wanted for questioning regarding theft from a local store. Police said the incidents occurred Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Ambassador Caffery. Additional details about the theft were not provided. The suspects pictured […]
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral of 5-year-old boy shot by cousin
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to cover funeral expenses for the family of a 5-year-old Jennings boy who was accidentally shot by his 6-year-old cousin Thursday after the children found an unattended gun in the home. The GoFundMe account has collected more than $4,620 from more...
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
Carencro Business Owner Arrested, Sits in St. Landry Parish Jail on Home Improvement Fraud Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A small business owner with roots in Lafayette Parish but whose work - or alleged lack thereof - in neighboring St. Landry Parish left many customers feeling scammed. Complaints going back to April of 2022 have led to 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Carpenter of Carencro being...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday shooting death
Police have released the identity of the person they found shot to death in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue Sunday morning.
State Police trooper expected to recover after rear-end crash on I-49
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding fugitive felon sheriff says poses threat
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
