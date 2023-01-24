Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law the ‘Students First Act’ Tuesday. The plan allows any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. Iowa is the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
KWQC
Steady snow this morning
Mikaylah Bird was a cheerleader at Northeast High School. She passed away at 15 years old. Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law. Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition.
KWQC
Playing catch-up: Seasonal snowfall deficit continues in the QCA
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest round of snow dropped 1-4″ across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, which was not much to put a dent in the snow deficit in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. So far this season, snowfall totals have ranged to just above 6″...
Comments / 0