Thursday night ESPN’s College Gameday was in Knoxville for a game between two old arch rivals Tennessee and Connecticut. Lady Vols were coming in with a 9 game winning streak and UConn was looking to extend their 11 game winning streak. The Huskies threw the first punch in the first quarter outscoring the Lady Vols 33-17. In the second quarter Tennessee responded with a punch of their own only holding UConn to 7 points and cutting the lead to just four with a score of 40-36. However it was all UConn in the second half and putting the Lady Vols away with a final score of 84-67.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO