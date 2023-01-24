Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.

CORINNE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO