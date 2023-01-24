Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)
Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Wilson, Leora Hanson
Wilson Leora Hanson Wilson 93 Logan passed away January 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in next week's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
McBride, Warren Wright
McBride Warren Wright McBride 74 Hyrum passed away January 22, 2023. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.cvmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Jenson, Mildred (Stoddard)
Jenson Mildred Stoddard Jenson 89 Nibley, UT passed away January 24, 2023. White Pine Funeral Services is serving the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com . Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine. Viewings will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Herald-Journal
■ Developing Town: The legacy of Coach Clyde Packer
Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.) After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Herald-Journal
Jonathon Spuhler discusses renovation in Paris
For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life. “We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with...
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second
In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
Herald-Journal
Letter to the editor: Grateful for meal delivery program
With the memorable Christmas and New Year’s festivities and rain, snow and frigid temperatures hopefully close behind us for another year, one welcome addition in December 2022 and a gift I gave to treat myself was the Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Citizen Community Center, 64 West 1st South, 208-852-2844.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
Herald-Journal
Franklin resolves water connection fee issues
Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting. Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.
Herald-Journal
Downtown attraction: Grant to fund improvements at Midland Square
Tremonton’s downtown public plaza is slated to get a half-million-dollar makeover as the city has been awarded a large grant from the State of Utah designed to help smaller cities with their economic development efforts. Tremonton is set to receive more than $400,000 through the Rural Communities Opportunity Grant,...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Riverhawks rally past Wolves on Senior Night
MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later. Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green...
Herald-Journal
USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
Herald-Journal
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
Herald-Journal
Win over Century headlines big week for Indians
The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter
HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
Herald-Journal
Girls basketball drops first three region games
The Bear River girls basketball team got off to a difficult start in Region 11 play, dropping its first three games, including one in which the girls lost by a single point. Region play started on Friday, Jan. 13 against Sky View. The Bears took a 1-point lead into halftime, but a strong third quarter propelled the Bobcats to a 57-48 win in Garland.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Bad first half too much for Aggies
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Knowing the margin for error was thin late Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, the Aggies made too many early mistakes to overcome. The Utah State men’s basketball team did make it interesting at the end, but the hole was just too deep. San Diego State used a 18-0 run in the first half to take control and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Aztecs stayed in first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 85-75 win in front of 12,239 fans.
Comments / 0