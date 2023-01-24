Mayor Slivinski let me tell you something! After your dismissive remarks at the Montpelier City Council meeting last night, I thought it was important for me to share my story with all of the residents of our town. I love dogs, they are not the problem. However, irresponsible dog owners are a big problem in our community. As someone who does not drive a car, I walk the streets of Montpelier every day with my small dog or when I am going to the grocery store or other places of business. I have at least one confrontation with a dog running loose virtually every day. This requires me to pick up my dog in order to try to maintain her safety or place my groceries as a barrier between myself and the aggressive animal.

MONTPELIER, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO