Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
Schvaneveldt, Jay D.
January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
Herald-Journal
Wilson, Leora Hanson
Wilson Leora Hanson Wilson 93 Logan passed away January 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in next week's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Jenson, Mildred (Stoddard)
Jenson Mildred Stoddard Jenson 89 Nibley, UT passed away January 24, 2023. White Pine Funeral Services is serving the family. For the full obituary, please visit www.whitepinefunerals.com . Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine. Viewings will be held Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Herald-Journal
■ Developing Town: The legacy of Coach Clyde Packer
Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.) After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida...
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second
In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
Herald-Journal
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Herald-Journal
Jonathon Spuhler discusses renovation in Paris
For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life. “We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with...
Herald-Journal
USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
Herald-Journal
Franklin resolves water connection fee issues
Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting. Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.
Herald-Journal
Letter to the Editor
Mayor Slivinski let me tell you something! After your dismissive remarks at the Montpelier City Council meeting last night, I thought it was important for me to share my story with all of the residents of our town. I love dogs, they are not the problem. However, irresponsible dog owners are a big problem in our community. As someone who does not drive a car, I walk the streets of Montpelier every day with my small dog or when I am going to the grocery store or other places of business. I have at least one confrontation with a dog running loose virtually every day. This requires me to pick up my dog in order to try to maintain her safety or place my groceries as a barrier between myself and the aggressive animal.
Herald-Journal
Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night
The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Riverhawks rally past Wolves on Senior Night
MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later. Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green...
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Herald-Journal
Letter to the editor: Grateful for meal delivery program
With the memorable Christmas and New Year’s festivities and rain, snow and frigid temperatures hopefully close behind us for another year, one welcome addition in December 2022 and a gift I gave to treat myself was the Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Citizen Community Center, 64 West 1st South, 208-852-2844.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats
It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
Herald-Journal
Boys basketball: Bears edge Mustangs for first region win
After dropping their first two games on the road to start Region 11 play, the Bear River boys basketball squad found there’s no place like home as they got their first region win of the season last Thursday night. Hosting Mountain Crest in their region home opener, the Bears...
Herald-Journal
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Bad first half too much for Aggies
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Knowing the margin for error was thin late Wednesday night at Viejas Arena, the Aggies made too many early mistakes to overcome. The Utah State men’s basketball team did make it interesting at the end, but the hole was just too deep. San Diego State used a 18-0 run in the first half to take control and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Aztecs stayed in first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 85-75 win in front of 12,239 fans.
Comments / 0