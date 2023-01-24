ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Action News Jax

Norway's last Arctic miners struggle with coal mine's end

ADVENTDALEN, Norway — (AP) — Kneeling by his crew as they drilled steel bolts into the low roof of a tunnel miles-deep into an Arctic mountain, Geir Strand reflected on the impact of their coal mine’s impending closure. “It’s true coal is polluting, but … they should...
The Associated Press

India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month that will join eight others it received from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years. India plans to transport an additional 12 annually...
Arizona Mirror

So far away, so close to home: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On Jan. 27, 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz camp complex in occupied Poland. What the Soviet liberators found was grim enough, but most Auschwitz prisoners still alive in 1945 had already been forced by the Nazis on death marches weeks earlier.  An estimated 60,000 of them were brutally driven westward to other camps. Whoever […] The post So far away, so close to home: International Holocaust Remembrance Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

