On Jan. 27, 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz camp complex in occupied Poland. What the Soviet liberators found was grim enough, but most Auschwitz prisoners still alive in 1945 had already been forced by the Nazis on death marches weeks earlier. An estimated 60,000 of them were brutally driven westward to other camps. Whoever […] The post So far away, so close to home: International Holocaust Remembrance Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

24 MINUTES AGO