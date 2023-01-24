Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Student Government constitution and codes clash, executive session to be allowed for nominations in student senate
Speaker of the student senate Natalie Trimble announced Wednesday during the weekly senate session that the executive officers of Student Government are working out a discrepancy between the Student Government constitution and codes about how much time the student body president has to sign or veto a bill. It is...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
USC Gamecock
Governor McMaster calls for renewed investment in education, infrastructure in State of the State address
Governor Henry McMaster called for renewed investments in South Carolina's schools and law enforcement and emphasized the state's economic strength in his sixth State of the State address Wednesday night at the Statehouse. "We will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes," McMaster said. The...
