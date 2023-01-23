Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Sartell Expecting More Development Soon at River Crossing
Sartell expects 2023 to be a big year for commercial development in their community. An area that is seeing some substantial growth is the River Crossing Development along Highway 15 and County Road 1. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects an announcement will be coming soon in regards to additional businesses moving into the River Crossing development.
Take a Survey to Help Guide Stearns County Parks System
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is beginning work on a master plan for its parks and trails that will guide how the county invests in the system for the next two decades. The 10-month process starts with a community survey where feedback is needed to help shape priorities...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
fox9.com
30-foot-tall snowman made by Buffalo, Minn. family becomes neighborhood attraction
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A snowman the size of a house is bringing tourists to a neighborhood in Buffalo, Minnesota, to get a peek at the momentous undertaking. There's no denying "Frosty Fobbe" is big and fat. At about 30 feet tall and 20 feet across, this dude is carrying a wide load. Wednesday, as FOX 9 stopped by, Eric Fobbe was trimming the fat, shaping him up to look his best. Upkeep is an everyday thing, but it's not nearly the work that went into building him.
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year
Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant
Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
Cold Spring Approves 2023 Road Improvement Plan
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The city of Cold Spring got their first look at the 2023 street improvement plan Tuesday night. The city is looking at a variety of road projects including surface overlays to full reconstruction. City Engineer Brian Lintgen says portions of 3rd Avenue South, 3rd Avenue...
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire reported at residence in Alexandria Thursday evening
(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday evening, the Alexandria Fire Department and Police Department responded to the report of a residence on fire at 417 Park Street in the city of Alexandria. The officers made contact with residents of the home and confirmed all occupants had made it out of the residence. The...
Teen Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a rollover in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 22 north of Litchfield. A car driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield was going south on the highway when it...
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
Western Minnesota in Winter Weather Advisory Thursday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area just to the west and north of Stearns County. The Advisory will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday. Snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of...
I-94 Spinout Sends Woman to Hospital
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A spinout on I-94 sent a Sauk Centre woman to the hospital Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Beverly Berg of Sauk Centre was driving west on I-94 near milepost 127 when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch.
Update: Police Release Names In Deadly Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more details about that deadly apartment fire last Thursday. They say the two people who died are 24-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark. Caleb Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark's death is being investigated as a homicide...
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0