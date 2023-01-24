ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina

 3 days ago
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Healthy Dining Options

All around Columbia there are different healthy and affordable dining options for students. (In Order) SoundBites serves responsibly priced gourmet meals, Kairos gives a Mediterranean option to those looking to try something new, and Good Life Cafe offers those looking for a vegan friendly option.
USC Gamecock

USC researchers expand project to help elderly patients at local retirement community

USC researchers are working with Still Hopes retirement community in West Columbia to measure walking patterns and develop new technology that will help clinicians better care for the elderly. The project, a collaborative effort between researchers with USC's College of Engineering and Computing and the Arnold School of Public Health,...
USC Gamecock

Women's club lacrosse team returns to USC after 4 years: 'We’re starting what is the culture for years to come'

Second-year political science student Karlyn Antolini, like many of her teammates, has been waiting for the opportunity to play lacrosse at South Carolina. “COVID was the first time in my life that I ever went more than probably four months without playing, so it was unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced,” Antolini said. “We have probably about five or six seniors on our team, and I know that they’ve gone four years without it.”
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: South Carolina men's basketball plagued by turnovers, frustration in loss to Florida

The South Carolina men’s basketball team (8-12, 1-6 SEC) suffered its sixth conference loss Wednesday against Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) by a score of 81-60. The Gamecocks struggled to keep possession of the ball, committing 15 turnovers. However, turnovers were not the only woeful part of South Carolina’s play. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field, while Florida shot 47%.
COLUMBIA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

USDA 1890 Scholars Program Accepting Applications Until March 15

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), along with SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, is now accepting applications for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program. Selected scholars are awarded full tuition and fees. The scholarship also covers books, room and board. “One of Secretary...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
COLUMBIA, SC
mainstreetdailynews.com

Special guest visits Newberry Elementary

First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC

