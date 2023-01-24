University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina

Read full article on original website
Former Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadet moves forward with education without the program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been over a week since two fights broke out at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy, injuring 14 cadets and 1 employee. Last week News19 spoke to Cadet Patrick Higgins, who decided to leave the program and was worried about how he could continue his education. Now, he's moving forward with the help of Midlands Tech.
USC Gamecock
Miha Magazine offers inclusive environment for students to express themselves through fashion and more
Over the summer, third year advertising student Ryan Manor felt like something was missing on campus — the university did not have an official fashion-focused publication — and though Manor had no prior experience with running a magazine, she was inspired to start one herself. What Manor and...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Healthy Dining Options
All around Columbia there are different healthy and affordable dining options for students. (In Order) SoundBites serves responsibly priced gourmet meals, Kairos gives a Mediterranean option to those looking to try something new, and Good Life Cafe offers those looking for a vegan friendly option.
USC Gamecock
USC researchers expand project to help elderly patients at local retirement community
USC researchers are working with Still Hopes retirement community in West Columbia to measure walking patterns and develop new technology that will help clinicians better care for the elderly. The project, a collaborative effort between researchers with USC's College of Engineering and Computing and the Arnold School of Public Health,...
Free Classes in Kershaw County to teach English, Spanish languages to students and parents
CAMDEN, S.C. — Building bridges between the English and Spanish language. It's a new six-week pilot program taking place in Kershaw County. The program has gone from six attendees in the first week to 30 in the second. The program allows teachers, students, parents, and community members to come...
USC Gamecock
Women's club lacrosse team returns to USC after 4 years: 'We’re starting what is the culture for years to come'
Second-year political science student Karlyn Antolini, like many of her teammates, has been waiting for the opportunity to play lacrosse at South Carolina. “COVID was the first time in my life that I ever went more than probably four months without playing, so it was unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced,” Antolini said. “We have probably about five or six seniors on our team, and I know that they’ve gone four years without it.”
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina men's basketball plagued by turnovers, frustration in loss to Florida
The South Carolina men’s basketball team (8-12, 1-6 SEC) suffered its sixth conference loss Wednesday against Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) by a score of 81-60. The Gamecocks struggled to keep possession of the ball, committing 15 turnovers. However, turnovers were not the only woeful part of South Carolina’s play. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field, while Florida shot 47%.
Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program landed one of their final targets from the 2023 recruiting class, wideout Elijah Caldwell.
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
dillonheraldonline.com
USDA 1890 Scholars Program Accepting Applications Until March 15
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), along with SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, is now accepting applications for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program. Selected scholars are awarded full tuition and fees. The scholarship also covers books, room and board. “One of Secretary...
live5news.com
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
WIS-TV
Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital. During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.
AOL Corp
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Special guest visits Newberry Elementary
First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
USC Gamecock
Aliyah Boston continues to write her name in the Gamecock women's basketball record book
South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston has enjoyed another commanding season, leading the nation's No. 1 team to a so far perfect season while climbing up the record book. Sunday’s double-double record was not the first accolade Boston has earned, and it likely won’t be the last....
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
