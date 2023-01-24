University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina

Second-year political science student Karlyn Antolini, like many of her teammates, has been waiting for the opportunity to play lacrosse at South Carolina. “COVID was the first time in my life that I ever went more than probably four months without playing, so it was unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced,” Antolini said. “We have probably about five or six seniors on our team, and I know that they’ve gone four years without it.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO