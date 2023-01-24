ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Column: 6 healthy and affordable restaurants to try in Columbia

In college, it can be challenging to eat healthy on a tight budget, especially with a busy schedule and limited options. Here are six healthy and reasonably priced restaurants in Columbia that USC students should try. 4600 Devine St. Suite A, Columbia, SC, 29205. Kairos is one of the best...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge

With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
ARTnews

Met’s Show of Black Potters in Edgefield Decried by Local Experts for ‘Disturbing Error’

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s current exhibition of Black potters from Edgefield, South Carolina, has been praised by many critics, with the New York Times’s Roberta Smith labeling the show “revelatory” upon its opening in September. But a group of experts took a different view when they decried the exhibition earlier this month in an editorial in the local paper, the Edgefield Advertiser, accusing the curators of ignoring historical evidence. The editorial, written by historian Leonard Todd, focused largely on a detail in the curators’ telling of the life story of David Drake, one of the exhibition’s key artists. Better known...
EDGEFIELD, SC
mainstreetdailynews.com

Special guest visits Newberry Elementary

First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
NEWBERRY, SC
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Healthy Dining Options

All around Columbia there are different healthy and affordable dining options for students. (In Order) SoundBites serves responsibly priced gourmet meals, Kairos gives a Mediterranean option to those looking to try something new, and Good Life Cafe offers those looking for a vegan friendly option.
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: South Carolina men's basketball plagued by turnovers, frustration in loss to Florida

The South Carolina men’s basketball team (8-12, 1-6 SEC) suffered its sixth conference loss Wednesday against Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) by a score of 81-60. The Gamecocks struggled to keep possession of the ball, committing 15 turnovers. However, turnovers were not the only woeful part of South Carolina’s play. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field, while Florida shot 47%.
COLUMBIA, SC

