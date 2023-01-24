Read full article on original website
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
USC Gamecock
Review: EP from local band Opus & The Frequencies is an anthem for self-confidence in 2023
Grade: A- Opus & The Frequencies released their first EP on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube this month. From eclectic drum sequences to mellow acoustic melodies, each track presents a unique groove with the common theme of letting loose and being true to oneself. Native to Columbia, this up-and-coming experimental...
USC Gamecock
USC Theatre and Dance department collaborate to create the eclectic rendition, 'Wonderland'
In "Wonderland," the USC Department of Theatre and Dance combines bold, colorful designs and playful, personalized dances to bring new life to a well-known trip down the rabbit hole. "Wonderland" is a dance theatre performance, running from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11 at the Drayton Hall Theatre, that is based...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
USC Gamecock
Column: 6 healthy and affordable restaurants to try in Columbia
In college, it can be challenging to eat healthy on a tight budget, especially with a busy schedule and limited options. Here are six healthy and reasonably priced restaurants in Columbia that USC students should try. 4600 Devine St. Suite A, Columbia, SC, 29205. Kairos is one of the best...
USC Gamecock
Miha Magazine offers inclusive environment for students to express themselves through fashion and more
Over the summer, third year advertising student Ryan Manor felt like something was missing on campus — the university did not have an official fashion-focused publication — and though Manor had no prior experience with running a magazine, she was inspired to start one herself. What Manor and...
USC Gamecock
USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge
With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
Santee bracing for hundreds of visitors this week for King Kat Fishing Tournament, other events
SANTEE, S.C. — Crowds are expected to come by the hundreds to the Orangeburg County town of Santee this week. That's because several big events are here: the King Kat Sweet 16 fishing tournament, The South Carolina Peanut Growers Association meeting, and a golf tournament. This means an influx...
Met’s Show of Black Potters in Edgefield Decried by Local Experts for ‘Disturbing Error’
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s current exhibition of Black potters from Edgefield, South Carolina, has been praised by many critics, with the New York Times’s Roberta Smith labeling the show “revelatory” upon its opening in September. But a group of experts took a different view when they decried the exhibition earlier this month in an editorial in the local paper, the Edgefield Advertiser, accusing the curators of ignoring historical evidence. The editorial, written by historian Leonard Todd, focused largely on a detail in the curators’ telling of the life story of David Drake, one of the exhibition’s key artists. Better known...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Special guest visits Newberry Elementary
First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Healthy Dining Options
All around Columbia there are different healthy and affordable dining options for students. (In Order) SoundBites serves responsibly priced gourmet meals, Kairos gives a Mediterranean option to those looking to try something new, and Good Life Cafe offers those looking for a vegan friendly option.
Columbia Star
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
New aquarium, reptile center to open at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will debut its new aquarium and reptile center this spring. The much-anticipated Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, made possible thanks to the support from the Boyd Foundation, brings a state-of-the-art animal care facility to the zoo. It will also […]
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina men's basketball plagued by turnovers, frustration in loss to Florida
The South Carolina men’s basketball team (8-12, 1-6 SEC) suffered its sixth conference loss Wednesday against Florida (12-8, 5-3 SEC) by a score of 81-60. The Gamecocks struggled to keep possession of the ball, committing 15 turnovers. However, turnovers were not the only woeful part of South Carolina’s play. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field, while Florida shot 47%.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
USC Gamecock
Aliyah Boston continues to write her name in the Gamecock women's basketball record book
South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston has enjoyed another commanding season, leading the nation's No. 1 team to a so far perfect season while climbing up the record book. Sunday’s double-double record was not the first accolade Boston has earned, and it likely won’t be the last....
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
