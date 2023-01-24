Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
Shaq and Charles Barkley roast Rui Hachimura, Lakers after trade
Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t impressed by the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura earlier this week. During TNT’s postgame show on Thursday, the pair took a few jabs at the 24-year-old forward and his new team, with O’Neal saying he didn’t even know who the former Wizards player was. Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s last name and poked fun at Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. “This could be the best trade deadline ever this year” Barkley said. “Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers and we show them...
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Washington State hosts Arizona State after Cambridge's 26-point performance
Arizona State Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Washington State Cougars after Desmond Cambridge scored 26 points in Arizona State's 69-66 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. The Cougars are 6-3 on their home court. Washington State averages...
Will Anthony Davis' return to Lakers fix their struggles? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss whether Anthony Davis’ return to the struggling Los Angeles Lakers will fix the team. Nick Weighs in on the Lakers 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and voices his frustrations for Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and his inability to make a move to elevate the team.
Sessoms leads Coppin State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point game
Coppin State Eagles (6-16, 1-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-8, 4-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State's 90-76 loss to the Howard Bison. The Hawks have gone 7-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0...
New York visits Brooklyn after Irving's 40-point outing
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Nets are 5-4 in division matchups. Brooklyn...
LeBron's 46 points not enough in Lakers 133-115 loss to Clippers | THE HERD
The Lakers continue to lose the Battle of L.A. to the Clippers, this time, with a final score of 133-115. LeBron James had another historical night with 46 points and a career-high nine threes. Colin Cowherd reacts to LeBron's performance, explaining what it means for the King to remain in 'Mogul Stage.'
Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth
Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2...
No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn
Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
'I have to fulfill this man's prophecy': Kobe is still inspiring Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson developed a ritual while he was rehabilitating from back-to-back ACL and Achilles’ tears over two-and-a-half years. Every day, he’d watch a video of Kobe Bryant calling him a "stone-cold killer." At a time when Thompson felt lost, Bryant helped him remember who he was as a...
Ex-Detroit Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at 25
Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, has died. He was 25. The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, adding they confirmed it with his family. They did not provide any details. "Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful...
Zach Edey shows his reach with a jump hook to extend Purdue's lead over Michigan
Purdue Boilermakers' Zach Edey showed his reach with a clean jumper to extend their lead over the Michigan Wolverines. He finished the first half with a team-high 15 points.
Food delivery guy walks onto court in middle of college basketball game
Tuesday night brought an action-packed slate of college basketball across the country, but there was no moment weirder than what took place on the court during the Atlantic 10 matchup between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne. The game was momentarily stopped near the beginning of the second half when an Uber...
