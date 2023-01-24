ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis 3 month old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches. La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3-month-old abducted baby found safe; grandmother thankful

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DaWonda Mack, a grandmother of 3-month-old La’Lani Peaches, is thrilled to have her granddaughter safely home. “I’m just happy La’Lani is safe. She’s out of harm’s way,” Mack told News 8 on Wednesday night. The first reported on Tuesday as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD asks for help identifying driver in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Michigan Street. Officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man in critical condition after hit by vehicle on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to an Indianapolis hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle outside a school on the city’s northeast side. Just after 6:30 a.m., medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a pedestrian struck near Heritage Christian School. That’s in the 6400 block of 75th Street near Binford Boulevard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man charged with kidnapping 3-month-old after fight with ex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis man charged with kidnapping for the abduction of his 3-month-old daughter on Tuesday, prompting a statewide Silver Alert, took the girl after a violent encounter with his ex-girlfriend that started with an argument over a bandage, court papers say. Lawrence Whitsitt, 20, faces felony...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
MITCHELL, IN
WOWO News

Grant County man dies in Thursday crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person found dead following far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy