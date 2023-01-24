Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis 3 month old
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches. La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was...
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
A Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder more than two years after he sought out officers and confessed to stabbing his boyfriend to death, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
WISH-TV
3-month-old abducted baby found safe; grandmother thankful
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DaWonda Mack, a grandmother of 3-month-old La’Lani Peaches, is thrilled to have her granddaughter safely home. “I’m just happy La’Lani is safe. She’s out of harm’s way,” Mack told News 8 on Wednesday night. The first reported on Tuesday as...
WISH-TV
Merrillville man gets 50 years in prison for fatal shooting at Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Merrillville, Indiana, man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a man at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Ryan Thomas, 31, died in the March 30, 2021, shooting....
IMPD asks for help identifying driver in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Michigan Street. Officers […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man in critical condition after hit by vehicle on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to an Indianapolis hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle outside a school on the city’s northeast side. Just after 6:30 a.m., medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a pedestrian struck near Heritage Christian School. That’s in the 6400 block of 75th Street near Binford Boulevard.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
wrtv.com
IMPD says missing 3-month-old abducted by non-custodial parent found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for help finding a man and three month old baby. Police say Lawrence Whitsitt does not have custody of the child. The two were last seen Tuesday in the 1300 block of W. 75th Ct. A Silver Alert was issued...
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man charged with kidnapping 3-month-old after fight with ex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis man charged with kidnapping for the abduction of his 3-month-old daughter on Tuesday, prompting a statewide Silver Alert, took the girl after a violent encounter with his ex-girlfriend that started with an argument over a bandage, court papers say. Lawrence Whitsitt, 20, faces felony...
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
WISH-TV
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
WOWO News
Grant County man dies in Thursday crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.
IMPD: Person found dead following far east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man who had been shot was found dead early Thursday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., IMPD officers got a report of the sound of gunfire in a far east side neighborhood. Officers found tracks that led them to the back of a home in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street, near 38th Street and North Post Road. A check of that home ensued, and no one was found.
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span of 9 hours that left man, woman dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of nine hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post. One neighbor said they called 911 after hearing […]
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
Comments / 0