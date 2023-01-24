Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury
Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
tennisuptodate.com
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
tennisuptodate.com
"Life is too short": Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon to overturn ban for Russian and Belarusian players
Billie Jean King wants to see the ban on Russian and Belarussian players lifted in order for them to return to the competition this year. The former player has voiced her opinion on many things over the years and she's never shied away from tackling a controversial issue as well. Despite getting approval from most Ukrainian players, the vast majority of other players opposed the ban on their Russian and Belarussian colleagues.
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula and Gauff blow off singles steam in emphatic win in doubles
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff might have lost in the singles but they are going really strong in the doubles beating Chan and Yang 6-1 6-1. It was a superb match by the doubles team and a very aggressive one. It almost seemed like they were blowing off steam from losing the singles in a way because the power with which they played was palpable. Dominant from start to finish, Gauff and Pegula blasted 30 winners in 14 games of play.
tennisuptodate.com
"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open
World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
"It is so ridiculous": Wilander slams Djokovic fake injury accusations
Mats Wilander is not impressed by many questioning the validity of Djokovic's leg injury at the Australian Open because he finds the suggestion that he'd fake it ridiculous. Novak Djokovic suffered a leg injury in Adelaide that bothered him greatly in the first week of the Australian Open. It's been one of the main talking points after his matches due to the Serbian wiping the floor with each opponent. It seems to bother him less and less with every match which is good news.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic
Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends ominous message to rivals after Rublev win: "I know everyone is watching"
Novak Djokovic added another player to his list at the Australian Open and send a warning to every other player as he prepares to lift the historic 10th. Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the Australian Open as he prepares to win his 10th trophy at the event which would be historic. He looks really strong at the moment no player really gave him any problems. Looking at the draw, it's unlikely any will seriously challenge him and he knows that too.
tennisuptodate.com
"Every night after competition, she was watching YouTube (tennis) videos" - Patrick Mouratoglou speaks on Serena Williams' dedication to her craft
Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has showered praise on Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and his pupil Holger Rune for the sheer passion that they possess for tennis. Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, was arguably the best player ever to hold a racquet on the women's circuit. She made her debut in October 1995 and impacted the tennis world like no other player. Her last professional match came in the third round of the 2022 US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"All through my life I've been taking mistakes and losses very personally, so I had to disconnect those two things": Linette switches mindset in Australian Open run
Magda Linette adopted a new mindset leading up to this year's Australian Open and it worked in her favour as she's in the semi-finals with a chance to go to the finals. Linette has always been a solid player who battles hard and gives opponents a tough time but she made plenty of mistakes in the past which she admitted to. She's taken losses personally which was another admission she made after finally making a deep run at the grand slam - this year's Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"
Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
tennisuptodate.com
Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"
Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't know what it has to do with Novak": Azarenka weighs in on incident involving Srdjan Djokovic pictured with Putin supporters
Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina sealed her spot in the final of the Australian Open at the expense of two-time champion Victoria Azarenka. In her post match press conference after defeat, Azarenka was asked about the flag incident involving the father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan when he was pictured with a Russian flag and said Long Live the Russians reportedly.
tennisuptodate.com
Controversy continues for Djokovic, handed bottle again with covert message during Rublev tie at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is again embroiled in controversy regarding a water bottle with a note being sent to the World No.1 by means of the bottle. Djokovic raised eyebrows for again having his 'magic potion' delivered to him on court. But it seems he is using a new rule to his advantage.
