Korda details extent of injury obtained during Australian Open loss to Khachanov - "Some forehands I couldn't even hold the racket"
Rising American tennis star Sebastian Korda's Australian Open campaign may have ended in injury disappointment on Tuesday in Melbourne, but the 22-year-old’s post-match mindset did not reflect that. “There are a lot of positives,” said Korda, who trailed Karen Khachanov by two sets and a break in their quarter-final...
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
"Life is too short": Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon to overturn ban for Russian and Belarusian players
Billie Jean King wants to see the ban on Russian and Belarussian players lifted in order for them to return to the competition this year. The former player has voiced her opinion on many things over the years and she's never shied away from tackling a controversial issue as well. Despite getting approval from most Ukrainian players, the vast majority of other players opposed the ban on their Russian and Belarussian colleagues.
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
Pegula and Gauff blow off singles steam in emphatic win in doubles
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff might have lost in the singles but they are going really strong in the doubles beating Chan and Yang 6-1 6-1. It was a superb match by the doubles team and a very aggressive one. It almost seemed like they were blowing off steam from losing the singles in a way because the power with which they played was palpable. Dominant from start to finish, Gauff and Pegula blasted 30 winners in 14 games of play.
Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury
Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
Djokovic sends ominous message to rivals after Rublev win: "I know everyone is watching"
Novak Djokovic added another player to his list at the Australian Open and send a warning to every other player as he prepares to lift the historic 10th. Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the Australian Open as he prepares to win his 10th trophy at the event which would be historic. He looks really strong at the moment no player really gave him any problems. Looking at the draw, it's unlikely any will seriously challenge him and he knows that too.
"Every night after competition, she was watching YouTube (tennis) videos" - Patrick Mouratoglou speaks on Serena Williams' dedication to her craft
Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has showered praise on Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and his pupil Holger Rune for the sheer passion that they possess for tennis. Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, was arguably the best player ever to hold a racquet on the women's circuit. She made her debut in October 1995 and impacted the tennis world like no other player. Her last professional match came in the third round of the 2022 US Open.
"It is so ridiculous": Wilander slams Djokovic fake injury accusations
Mats Wilander is not impressed by many questioning the validity of Djokovic's leg injury at the Australian Open because he finds the suggestion that he'd fake it ridiculous. Novak Djokovic suffered a leg injury in Adelaide that bothered him greatly in the first week of the Australian Open. It's been one of the main talking points after his matches due to the Serbian wiping the floor with each opponent. It seems to bother him less and less with every match which is good news.
Schett massively impressed by mindset of Rybakina in Australian Open run: "I really think she has the capability to win another Grand Slam title"
Eurosport tennis analyst Barbara Schett is very impressed by the mindset of Elena Rybakina who seems to be ready to win another grand slam trophy. Her first one came at Wimbledon last year when she came back to Ons Jabeur in the final. It was an incredible run that many didn't see coming but she's always had the talent to be very good at tennis. It was about figuring things out and seemingly she did. Schett highlighted that after her most recent win that sent her into the semi-final:
"Getting rid of steam from singles" - Coco Gauff aims to redirect energy from Australian Open singles loss by making doubles semifinal with Pegula
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are through to the women’s doubles semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open. In their quarterfinal encounter, the American duo were up against the Taiwanese-Chinese pair of Hao-ching Chan and Zhaoxuan Yang. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, who are seeded second, scored a dominant straight-sets victory over the 11th seed, conceding a mere two games, with the score reading 6-1 6-1.
Sabalenka ecstatic after sailing into semi-finals with Vekic win: "I don't know why but here it feels very special"
Aryna Sabalenka was in a great mood after booking the Australian Open semi-final with a win over Donna Vekic, her second consecutive semi-final at a major. Sabalenka played in the US Open semi-final as well and this is her second in a row. She's played in a few grand slam semi-finals so it's nothing new to her but it feels different. She's looking very comfortable and sailing through the rounds with superb play making it feel very special to her. She admitted it after the match:
Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"
Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
"I still think that it's not the peak of my career": Rybakina remains positive about potential sponsorship deals going forward
Elena Rybakina blasted 24 aces in her win over Jelena Ostapenko and she was supper happy about it proclaiming it, just the start and not the peak. Rybakina is already a grand slam champion as she won Wimbledon last year but she hasn't had much respect for brands or the tennis community itself. Rybakina opened her campaign at the Australian by playing on Court 13, something that didn't bother her that much but certainly nothing she would boast about.
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"
Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
Aryna Sabalenka battles past Magda Linette at the Australian Open, books final
Aryna Sabalenka started off slowly against Linette but slowly found her footing and cruised to a pretty comfortable finish in straight sets 7-6(1) 6-2. It was a match that went largely as people expect it to go. Linette battled hard but ultimately there was simply a talent difference that was too large to overcome for the Polish player. A nervous start for Sabalenka left her making a few rushed decisions which were mistakes. Linette took an early break but Sabalenka quickly found a rhythm and battled back.
Gerard Pique’s Kosmos files multi-million lawsuit after ITF end Davis Cup contract early
The Kosmos Group has filed a lawsuit against the ITF after they ened their Davis Cup contract early at the Lausanne Court of Arbitratin of sports. Kosmos, chaired by Piqué, filed a lawsuit at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) blaming the ITF for an “unjustified termination of the contract between both parties for the organization of the Davis Cup for 25 years, and for damages to the company.” The ITF announced earlier this year that they ended their partnership and will run the competition next year on its own.
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
