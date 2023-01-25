ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of nominees

By Angeline Jane Bernabe, Hayley FitzPatrick, Carson Blackwelder
The 2023 Oscar nominations are in.

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and "M3gan" star Allison Williams announced the nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

All 23 categories for the 95th Academy Awards were announced during the live presentation, which aired live on "Good Morning America" and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, the Academy's social platforms and more.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year's pack with 11 total nominations. "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nods apiece.

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel , will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12. This will mark Kimmel's third time hosting the awards show. Presenters have yet to be announced.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • Hong Chau, "The Whale"
  • Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best costume design

  • "Babylon"
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Best sound

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water"
  • "The Batman"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best original score

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "Babylon"
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • "The Fabelmans"

Best original screenplay

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
  • "The Fabelmans," Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
  • "Tár," Todd Field
  • "Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Östlund

Best live action short film

  • "An Irish Goodbye"
  • "Ivalu"
  • "Le Pupille"
  • "Night Ride"
  • "The Red Suitcase"

Best animated short film

  • "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
  • "The Flying Sailor"
  • "Ice Merchants"
  • "My Year of D*cks"
  • "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Best supporting actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"
  • Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"
  • Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best adapted screenplay

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Rian Johnson
  • “Living,” Kazuo Ishiguro
  • “Top Gun: Maverick,” Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
  • “Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

Best original song

  • "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"
  • "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"
  • "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
  • "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best documentary feature film

  • "All That Breathes"
  • "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
  • "Fire of Love"
  • "A House Made of Splinters"
  • "Navalny"

Best documentary short film

  • "The Elephant Whisperers"
  • "Haulout"
  • "How Do You Measure a Year?"
  • "The Martha Mitchell Effect"
  • "Stranger at the Gate"

Best international feature film

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
  • "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
  • "Close" (Belgium)
  • "EO" (Poland)
  • "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best animated feature film

  • "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
  • "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
  • "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
  • "The Sea Beast"
  • "Turning Red"

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "The Batman"
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • "Elvis"
  • "The Whale"

Best production design

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water"
  • "Babylon"
  • "Elvis"
  • "The Fabelmans"

Best film editing

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • "Tár"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best cinematography

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Empire of Light"
  • "Tár"

Best visual effects

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water"
  • "The Batman"
  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best actor

  • Austin Butler, "Elvis"
  • Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
  • Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
  • Bill Nighy, "Living"

Best actress

  • Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
  • Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
  • Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"
  • Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
  • Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best director

  • Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"
  • Todd Field, "Tár"
  • Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best picture

  • "All Quiet on the Western Front"
  • "Avatar: The Way of Water"
  • "The Banshees of Inisherin"
  • "Elvis"
  • "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
  • "The Fabelmans"
  • "Tár"
  • "Top Gun: Maverick"
  • "Triangle of Sadness"
  • "Women Talking"

