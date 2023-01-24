ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

Suspect in Badger Mountain Road murder facing 13 charges

WATERVILLE — The man accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman and opening fire on two witnesses on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville is facing 13 felony charges. Prosecutors formally charged 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter with:. First-degree murder. Two counts of first-degree attempted murder. First-degree robbery. Two counts of...
WATERVILLE, WA
Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later

UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
DENVER, CO
Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution

The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
WENATCHEE, WA
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection

Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
WENATCHEE, WA
Electrical Malfunction Causes Cashmere Home Fire

An electrical malfunction sparked a house fire in Cashmere Wednesday evening. Around 4 p.m., Cashmere firefighters responded to a structure fire within the area of Creekside Place. 25 volunteer firefighters from the Cashmere Fire Department responded, along with Chelan County Fire District #6, Chelan County Fire District #3, and Wenatchee...
CASHMERE, WA
Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths

Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park

WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
WENATCHEE, WA
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

