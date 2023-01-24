ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

By Lisa Salmon
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSB40_0kPBbHFH00

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.

But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?

Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes that can kill a healthy young adult in hours.

“Sepsis arises when the body’s normal response to an infection injures and overwhelms its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure, and death – especially if not recognised early and treated promptly.”

Begg, a consultant at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow warns sepsis is the final common pathway to death from most infectious diseases, including Covid affecting between 47 and 50 million people every year worldwide, and killing at least 11 million of them. In fact, 20% of all deaths worldwide are associated with sepsis.

Begg says sepsis mortality in developed countries like the UK is about 15%, but warns that many surviving patients suffer from the consequences of sepsis, which can include amputated limbs, for the rest of their lives.

“Acting fast and seeking early medical treatment can save lives, particularly for primary sepsis in otherwise healthy people,” he stresses. “Sepsis usually begins with an infection, for example in the chest, skin, urine or meningitis, but in the early stages symptoms can be vague and hard even for doctors and nurses to recognise. Some people describe it as feeling like being hit by a bus, and often confuse it with bad flu-like symptoms.”

Colin Graham, chief operating officer at Sepsis Research FEAT, explains that  the biological processes that cause sepsis still aren’t understood, and more research is needed.  “Many people are still unaware of how serious sepsis is,” he says. “That’s why raising awareness of this deadly condition is vital, so more people are able to recognise the signs.

“Sepsis can be mistaken for the flu as symptoms are sometimes similar, but the difference is that these symptoms worsen rapidly when sepsis is the cause. The most important thing is to react fast and seek urgent medical attention as this can improve chances of survival.”

5 sepsis symptoms

Although in the early stages, sepsis, flu and chest infections can have similar symptoms, Graham stresses there are 5 key sepsis symptoms…

1.     High/low temperature

Sepsis can cause a patient to develop a high fever as part of the body’s immune response, although in some cases they’ll develop a low body temperature (hypothermia) instead. “Hypothermia during sepsis is considered very dangerous,” stresses Graham. “There’s more risk of fatality than when a patient develops a fever.”

2.     Uncontrolled shivering

Sepsis can cause a drop in body temperature and severe shivering, which is one of a response to fighting infection, and is the body’s way of trying to increase its temperature.

3.     Confusion

Sepsis can cause acute inflammation and swelling, making it difficult to breathe, and leading to a drop in oxygen levels. “Low levels of oxygen in the blood can cause mental confusion and delirium,” explains Graham.

4. Passing little urine

As sepsis progresses, blood pressure may become very low, which means not enough blood and oxygen can reach the body’s organs, says Graham. This can cause organ failure, he says, and when kidneys start to fail it can lead to a drop in urine output.

5. Blotchy or cold arms & legs

During sepsis, the clotting mechanism works overtime. Nutrients can’t get to the tissues in the fingers, hands, arms, toes, feet, and legs and the body’s tissues begin to die, says Graham.  At first, the skin may look mottled or blotchy and may appear blueish. In severe cases of sepsis, the areas of dead skin can turn black and limbs may need to be amputated.

Someone with sepsis might not show all these symptoms at once, says Graham, and may have other symptoms like difficulty breathing and a rapid heartbeat, which may occur because sepsis can make arteries dilate or widen, causing a drop in blood pressure, which means the heart has to work harder to push the blood through at a normal pressure.

On their own, these symptoms can be an indication of other health problems, says Graham, but a combination of two or more of them, becoming progressively worse, means you need to seek urgent medical attention, so call 999 or go to A&E. He stresses that for every hour treatment is delayed, the chance of survival reduces by over 7%.

National Early Warning Score (NEWS)

The difficulty in spotting that flu-like symptoms are actually sepsis was one of the reasons that led to the development of the National Early Warning Score (NEWS and NEWS2) for the detection of deteriorating patients, a measure which has been widely implemented to improve patient safety in the NHS.

Professor Bryan Williams is chair of medicine at University College London (UCL), and clinical lead for the Royal College of Physicians team that led the NEWS development. He says: “Sepsis doesn’t have a single type of presentation and that’s one of the reasons it can be so dangerous and recognition can be delayed.”

He explains that in NHS hospitals, doctors and nurses are encouraged to review patients’ NEWS2 score, which is based on routine vital signs measurements such as heart rate, temperature, respiratory rate, oxygen levels etc. If the score is five or more, medics should consider whether sepsis could be causing the illness, and the patient should be reviewed urgently by an experienced clinician, he stresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0she_0kPBbHFH00

“If the patient has risk factors for sepsis such as evidence of infection, a skin rash, is immune compromised or has a wound that that might be a source of infection, then this strengthens the likelihood of sepsis,” he says.

“Nevertheless, even in the absence of such indicators, this NEWS2 warning system is an important tool to alert medical staff that the patient is acutely ill and may have sepsis as an underlying cause.”

Comments / 4

Guest
6d ago

I've had sepsis. A fever of 105 and uncontrollable shaking and vomiting. I was diagnosed twice with the flu, both tests though were negative. Once at a clinic (I was out of town, leaving to come home) and again hours later at a local hospital. Fortunately the hospital did a blood culture and less than 12 hours later it was positive. I'm a retired nurse so I'm well aware of how serious sepsis can be. I was in the hospital for several day and thankfully recovered without any serious consequences. If you're ever this sick, insist on a blood culture even if they tell you it's the flu, because often the symptoms are very similar.

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
ahchealthenews.com

5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot

Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Living Smart

According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
msn.com

Know the Warning Signs of Blood Clots as Al Roker Reveals "I Lost Half My Blood"

Slide 1 of 6: Al Roker is officially back at work after taking two months off to deal with serious health issues. Roker was hospitalized for blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in November 2022, and is revealing details of his treatment at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he says. "He is a living, breathing miracle," says Roker's wife Deborah. "He really is, and I have to say — I'm not overstating it, I don't think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."Roker's medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers, and he ended up needing seven-hour surgery on his colon and duodenum (a part of the small intestine) as well as having his gallbladder removed. In true Roker fashion, he can joke about the situation now. "I went in for one operation, I got four free," Roker says. "I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I've done. It's been a journey."Roker says he wasn't aware of the extent of his illness. "Thank God for Deborah," he says. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss. … I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was." It turns out his medical team were deeply concerned about the state of his health. "(We) were extraordinarily concerned about Al," says his gastroenterologist Dr. Felice H. Schnoll-Sussman. "Extraordinarily concerned. He had a life-threatening experience. I mean, there's just no doubt about that."According to the CDC, 900,000 people are affected by DVT every year. Here are the warning signs of blood clots, according to experts.
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy