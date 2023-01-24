Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
NHL
Tocchet wins debut as Canucks coach against Blackhawks
VANCOUVER -- Rick Tocchet won his debut as Vancouver Canucks coach, 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to help Tocchet win his first game since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Sunday. Vancouver had lost three in a row and seven of eight.
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Makar to return for Avalanche against Ducks
Bortuzzo could be back for Blues; Jarry out until after All-Star break for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Cale Makar will return for the Avalanche against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW, SN 360, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
FLAMES LOSE TO BLACKHAWKS
The Flames fell 5-1 to the visiting Blackhawks Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary tied the game at one late in the first period but Chicago scored four straight - including an empty-netter - en route to the victory. NEED-TO-KNOW. It's a quick turnaround for the Flames, as they...
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
NHL
Georgiev, Avalanche defeat Capitals for 6th straight win
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to win their sixth straight game, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon got his 700th NHL point, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (26-17-3), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during the run.
NHL
Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
Get minute-by-minute updates from the Rogers Place as the Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Edmonton Oilers look to win seven straight for the first time since 2000-01 with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on...
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
DET@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were edged 4-3 in overtime by the Red Wings at the Bell Centre. Thursday night's contest marked the return of goaltender Jake Allen, who was making his first start since January 7 after battling an upper-body injury. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly start the way Allen and...
NHL
Lamoriello Speaks to Media
Lou Lamoriello addressed the team's consistency, coaching staff, fan sentiment and play of young players. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with the media on Wednesday morning, affirming his belief in the group, despite the team's 2-7-3 stretch. "I still believe the way I did at...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
WINNING HAND!
The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL
Kuemper makes 35 saves, Capitals defeat Penguins in shootout
WASHINGTON -- Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout at Capital One Arena on Thursday. "It was a huge two points for us. That's not really a secret. We knew how big this game was coming into it," Kuemper said. "These games feel really good when you get the job done. We played super hard, and we earned it tonight."
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
